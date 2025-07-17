ATLANTA, Georgia—Actabl announced the launch of HotelData.com, a new free data resource for the hospitality industry. Powered by Actabl’s proprietary hospitality data, HotelData.com is designed to provide hoteliers with benchmarks based on real performance data and practical planning tools to inform operational and financial decisions. Its inaugural report, the 2025–2026 Budget Planning Guide, delivers insights on labor costs, revenue performance, and profit margins to help hotel owners, operators, and investors build more accurate, data-driven budgets for the year ahead.

HotelData.com aggregates data from thousands of hotels operating in the U.S., leveraging insights from Actabl’s operational and financial platforms to deliver up-to-date benchmarks and insights that help hoteliers.

“HotelData.com’s mission is to empower the people who power hospitality by making data both accessible and actionable,” said Sarah McCay Tams, head of editorial, Actabl. “Hotel leaders often rely on guesswork or outdated benchmarks when planning. HotelData.com changes that. Using Actabl’s aggregated hotel data, it provides a snapshot of actual market performance, giving hoteliers clear and timely insights they can trust to build budgets, optimize staffing, validate investments, and navigate an increasingly complex market with confidence.”

2025–2026 Budget Planning Guide

Strong hotel budgets are both forward-looking and grounded in context. The Budget Planning Guide delivers this by breaking down key metrics, including labor costs, RevPAR, ADR, and GOP, while showing what hotels budgeted for 2025, how forecasts have shifted, and how actual performance is tracking. It also offers strategic recommendations to improve labor efficiency, pricing, and profitability, helping hoteliers plan confidently for the rest of 2025 and build stronger budgets for 2026.

Insights from the Budget Planning Guide reveal that while RevPAR underperformed, ADR held relatively steady, suggesting pricing discipline despite softer demand. Labor costs continued to rise, averaging 6.6% higher year-over-year, reflecting ongoing wage and benefit pressures. Despite these challenges, hotels in the data set analyzed managed expenses to maintain GOP margins near budgeted levels.

Key findings:

Labor Costs

CPOR varied significantly by property type in H1 2025:

Extended Stay: $26.29

$26.29 Resorts: $123.60

$123.60 Overall labor costs averaged 6.6 percent higher year-on-year compared to 2024.

Revenue Performance

RevPAR underperformed budget expectations in H1 2025:

underperformed budget expectations in H1 2025: Actual: $105.12

Budgeted: $123.89

ADR remained relatively stable: Actual: $186.14 Budgeted: $191.35

remained relatively stable: Looking ahead, hotels have forecast RevPAR at $108.92 in H2 2025, due to economic headwinds.

Profit Margins