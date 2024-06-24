Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks announced a new collaboration offering distinctive benefits to loyalty members. Marriott Bonvoy members and Starbucks Rewards U.S. members who link loyalty accounts will have the opportunity to earn more Stars toward free beverages, food, and more at Starbucks, and Marriott Bonvoy points that can be redeemed at Marriott Bonvoy’s more than 30 brands and 10,000 global destinations as well as for Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences.

Marriott Bonvoy Weeks | Sip, Dream, Go: Throughout the year, during any designated Marriott Bonvoy Week, Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy members will earn 100 Marriott Bonvoy points when they make three qualifying transactions at participating Starbucks locations. The first Marriott Bonvoy Week begins on July 8 and will run through July 14.

“I love my regular morning cup of Starbucks coffee, and find I enjoy it even more when traveling. So, Marriott Bonvoy’s collaboration with Starbucks makes perfect sense,” said David Flueck, global head of loyalty, cards, and enterprise partnerships, Marriott International. “We will truly satisfy our members’ passions for coffee and travel with the opportunity to earn more points and Stars while traveling and at home, and later this year by bringing those passions together when we introduce exclusive coffee- and travel-themed experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments.”

“Marriott Bonvoy’s commitment to enriching moments for their customers aligns with Starbucks customer promise to uplift the every day, making them the perfect loyalty partner,” said Kyndra Russell, senior vice president, North America chief marketing officer, Starbucks. “We’re continuing to develop our Starbucks Rewards program, and through this new collaboration, we are excited to offer members even more value and enhanced benefits through travel experiences.”

To celebrate the new loyalty collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy will launch a sweepstakes exclusively available to Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy members with linked accounts. The sweepstakes will offer linked members an opportunity to enter to win a range of prizes, including a Grand Prize trip to visit each of the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Seattle, Milan and Tokyo with a stay in a participating hotel and round-trip air transportation fare included. Additional prizes include a visit to one of the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in either Seattle, Milan or Tokyo including a hotel stay and round-trip air transportation, as well as 500 chances to win hundreds of Bonus Stars from Starbucks.

Starbucks Reserve locations in Seattle, Chicago and New York are also introducing the Starbucks Reserve Siciliano for Marriott Bonvoy to celebrate the launch. The cocktail, inspired by the brands’ mutual love for travel, coffee, and connection, blends Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew with traditional Italian spirits, including Amaro Averna and Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth, finished with Scrappy’s Orange Bitters, sparkling water and an orange swath. For a limited time, Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy members with linked accounts can enjoy this exclusive global-inspired cocktail at U.S. Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and the Starbucks Reserve Store at Empire State Building.