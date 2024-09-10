Graduate Brand Officially Joins Hilton Honors Program

Hilton announced that Graduate Hotels has officially joined Hilton’s 24 brands. Guests of the 34 Graduate by Hilton hotels can now earn and redeem Hilton Honors points while staying at the brand in the United States and United Kingdom. In addition to earning points, Hilton Honors members can access experiences through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform.

The following information updates how Graduate Hotels fits into Hilton’s loyalty platform:

Guests can now book their stay at any Graduate by Hilton property through Hilton’s direct channels.

The first Hilton Honors Experience at a Graduate by Hilton property will take place at Graduate by Hilton Auburn, Alabama. Through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform, members can bid their points for a chance to experience a college football weekend at the hotel, which includes a concert in addition to game day experiences.

Through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform, members can gain access to music, sports, and celebrity events around the world. Hilton Honors Experiences is available through Hilton Honors’ loyalty program.

All 34 Graduate by Hilton hotels across the United States and the United Kingdom can now be booked directly through Hilton, including on the company’s website and in the Hilton Honors app, and stays are now eligible to earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points.

As Graduate by Hilton continues to expand, new properties like Graduate by Hilton Princeton, New Jersey, and Graduate by Hilton Auburn, Alabama, were integrated into the Hilton system.

This month, Graduate by Hilton Auburn, the brand’s first property in Alabama, will open. The property will host 177 guestrooms, an indoor-outdoor rooftop bar and restaurant that pays homage to the University’s “War Eagle” cry, and Bo Jackson’s Beans coffee shop and bar created in partnership with Auburn University’s Bo Jackson (class of 1985).

Graduate by Hilton Princeton is the first hotel to open in Princeton, New Jersey, in over 90 years. Transformed from a former university dormitory, it was restored, modernized, and expanded into a collegiate-inspired hotel with 6,000 square feet of public space, 180 guestrooms, and a bar and restaurant—all designed in the brand’s characteristic hyper-local, vibrant style.

“Graduate by Hilton gives guests a chance to dive into the traditions and culture that make university towns so special. With Graduate now officially part of Hilton’s portfolio of brands, we’re staying true to what makes these places unique while offering all the perks that come with Hilton Honors. It’s about keeping that nostalgic feel while enhancing the overall experience for our guests,” said Kevin Osterhaus, president, global lifestyle brands, Hilton.

“The addition of Graduate by Hilton to our portfolio of brands gives Hilton Honors members more variety than ever before. Whether they’re revisiting their alma mater or exploring a new university town, they’ll have access to all the perks that come with being a Hilton Honors member—like earning and redeeming points, enjoying exclusive offers, taking advantage of one-of-a-kind experiences and receiving special recognition. We look forward to making a stay at Graduate by Hilton even more rewarding,” Jenn Chick, senior vice president and global head, loyalty and customer growth, Hilton.