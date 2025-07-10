Conrad Hotels & Resorts Launches Conrad 1/3/5 Program

MCLEAN, Virginia—Conrad Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of Conrad 1/3/5, a brand program designed to deliver curated experiences for guests. The program will offer time-tailored itineraries—built to last one, three, or five hours long—inviting guests to discover each destination.s.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts provides tailored experiences unique to each destination, taking into account individual tastes, preferences, and available time to help guests explore places through its people, culture, and local stories. The new brand program reflects a growing desire among luxury travelers to invest in itinerary-driven experiences during their travels. According to Hilton’s recent trends report, 67 percent of travelers like to have a daily agenda for their trip, with 20 percent looking for outdoor adventures and 1 in 5 looking to try new restaurants or culinary experiences in their travels. Each 1/3/5 itinerary will be crafted by and bookable through the Conrad Concierge and will provide a highly localized activity meant to make a lasting impact.

“At Conrad Hotels & Resorts, we believe that luxury travel is about how you experience a destination throughout your stay,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. “With the launch of Conrad 1/3/5, we’re empowering our guests to discover new perspectives through curated, time-tailored experiences that go beyond the expected. Whether guests want to enjoy a quick tour or embark on a full afternoon of local discovery, this program reflects our commitment to offering meaningful, memorable experiences that connect them more deeply to the world around them.”

Available at the Concierge desk, the Conrad 1/3/5 program will be localized by each property.

Experiences in the Americas

1 Hour

Set against views of the Hudson River, guests can enjoy Italian-inspired cocktails at Conrad New York Downtown’s new Leonessa rooftop bar, followed by dinner at the hotel’s restaurant Atrio, with handmade pasta from a century-old New York shop, or take an hour-long guided tour through the water-inspired art collection at Conrad Orlando. At Conrad Punta de Mita, learn the history, regions, and flavor profiles of Sotol, Mezcal, Raicilla, and Tequila during a spirits tasting paired with Mexican antojitos orchestrated by their executive chef.

3 Hours

Conrad Orlando provides access to a three-hour sand sculpting workshop, which is hosted by a resident award award-winning sand artist. Or at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, discover the Riviera Maya with a visit to Aktun Chen Natural Park, an off-property excursion. Explore ancient underground caves filled with rock formations, swim in cenotes, visit the park’s wildlife sanctuary, or take a zip line through the jungle.

5 Hours

Conrad Punta de Mita enables guests to visit a local artisan’s workshop to create handmade souvenirs, such as Ojos de Dios, vibrant alebrijes, colorful bracelets, and necklaces. Or at Conrad New York Downtown, take a self-guided journey created by the Conrad Concierge through the past of Lower Manhattan, with highlights such as New York’s first paved street and Delmonico’s, the nation’s first fine dining establishment.