ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels International, Inc. has completed onboarding more than 50 AMResorts-branded properties to its network. The move is part of a strategic agreement announced last year with the Apple Leisure Group, a company known for its portfolio of luxury, all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. The arrangement allows members of the Choice Privileges loyalty program to earn and redeem points at brands by booking stays directly. The brands include Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, and Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Now, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas.

“Through our collaboration with AMResorts, Choice’s all-inclusive luxury resort offering is now the largest of any major U.S. hotel company, which means our loyalty members have access to unparalleled vacation and rewards options in top leisure destinations like Cancun, Montego Bay, and St. Martin,” said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. “We’re proud to provide our loyal guests with even more possibilities for their next getaway through the ability to earn and redeem points at some of the world’s most renowned all-inclusive resorts.”

Choice Privileges also recently announced a series of updates in light of the current pandemic, including reducing the number of nights required to earn elite status; pausing the expiration of loyalty points until Dec. 31, 2020; and initiating upgrades, extensions, and bonuses for current elite members.

