Hotel Companies Support COVID-19 Relief Aid in India

The hospitality industry is one that supports community efforts throughout the world. As such, hotel companies using their resources to provide relief for the COVID-19 surge in India, where its health centers and citizens are overwhelmed by the virus.

Choice Hotels Matches Donations to the Red Cross

Choice Hotels International is matching Choice Privilege members’ donations to the Red Cross, and the company is encouraging its loyalty members to join the company’s efforts to provide India and other areas in the world with COIVD-19 relief. Members can donate their loyalty points that convert to cash, and Choice will match the donation. The Red Cross and Red Crescent network work to support families and communities in need around the world in partnership with the WHO, the CDC, and other public health organizations that are working to lessen the impact of COVID-19.

HFTP Global Establishes COVID-19 Relief Fundraiser

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) set up a fundraiser – called the HFTP Helps COVID-19 India Relief Drive – to take part in relief efforts for the COVID-19 crisis in India. The fundraiser will support organizations providing needed medical equipment to India. HFTP is working with its team members in India and the HFTP Dubai Chapter to encourage its network of workers to donate. The donations will be distributed through vetted organizations that are working to supply equipment, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, to medical centers. The fundraiser is running through May 31, 2021.

Hilton Supports Relief Efforts

Hilton operations over 20 hotels in India, and Hilton Honors and the Hilton Effect Foundation are supporting on-the-ground efforts to help the country, aid those infected, and contain the spread of COVID-19. The Hilton Effect Foundation has granted over $1 million to support community organizations, including food security initiatives supporter Responsenet, COVID-related water and sanitation efforts encourager Planet Water Foundation, and medical supplies provider Project HOPE. Hilton Honors members can support Hilton’s efforts by making donations through redeeming points via Pointworthy, and Hilton Honors and the Hilton Effect Foundation are matching donations up to $50,000 through June 13, 2021.