ROCKVILLE, Md. – Choice Hotels International is on pace to integrate the nearly 600 Radisson Americas hotels the company acquired last year into its reservation delivery engine and Choice Privileges loyalty program by the end of the summer, with full integration expected by the end of the year.

Choice reported the following Radisson Americas-related accomplishments since the August 2022 acquisition:

Drove a turnaround of Radisson Americas’ results with expected revenue contribution and cost savings in 2023 and 2024 significantly ahead of original expectations.



Enabled status matching and point transfers between Radisson Rewards Americas and Choice Privileges.



Leveraged nearly 100 new corporate customers to drive group bookings.



Opened seven Radisson Americas-branded properties, including the Radisson Blu Plaza El Bosque Santiago in Chile and the Radisson Blu Vancouver Airport Hotel & Marina in Canada.



Awarded contracts for eight additional Radisson Americas-branded hotels.



Renewed contracts or signed relicensing agreements with 27 Radisson Americas-branded hotels.



Unveiled plans for a Country Inn & Suites guestroom refresh at Choice Hotels’ 67th Annual Convention.



Provided Radisson Americas franchisees with access to the Choice University learning platform.

Choice is now on pace to complete several major integration milestones ahead of schedule. The following key steps are expected to be completed during the third quarter:

Radisson Americas properties will be bookable on ChoiceHotels.com and connected to the ChoiceEDGE central reservations system.



The Radisson Rewards Americas loyalty program will be fully integrated with the award-winning Choice Privileges program.



Eligible Radisson Americas hotels will begin the migration to the choiceADVANTAGE property management system and the ChoiceMAX mobile-friendly, cloud-based revenue management system.

“Our proven expertise in integrating hotel brands is enabling us to complete the onboarding of the Radisson Americas properties onto our industry-leading business platform well ahead of plan,” said Choice Hotels President and CEO Pat Pacious. “Complete integration of the nearly 600 hotels will enable us to help drive their performance and profitability to the next level.”

Bob Patel, owner of four Country Inn & Suites hotels, noted, “We’ve already seen a bump in direct bookings thanks to the improvements Choice made to the Radisson Americas website, and they’ve given us benchmarking data and profitability consultations to help further drive our revenue.” He added, “Choice is clearly a company that’s committed to providing franchisees like me with the tools, resources and support we need to succeed, and I can’t wait to have my properties on their platform.”