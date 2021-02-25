HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its highest level since late October during the week of February 14-20, 2021, according to STR’s latest data.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Feb. 14-20, 2021 vs. Feb. 16-22, 2020 Occupancy: 48.1% (-23.8%)

ADR: $101.57 (-22.1%)

RevPAR: $48.82 (-40.6%)

Year over year, occupancy for the week of February 14-20, 2021, was down 23.8 percent to a level of 48.1 percent—up from 45.1 percent the week prior. Average daily rate (ADR) declined 22.1 percent year over year to $101.57 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 40.6 percent to $48.82.

Popular leisure markets in Florida, with leftover demand from the long holiday weekend, posted the week’s highest levels. Among STR-defined markets, the Florida Keys reached 93.5 percent occupancy, followed by Fort Lauderdale at 80.1 percent. Miami saw the highest occupancy (75.8 percent) among the Top 25 Markets.

Additionally, displaced Texans pushed week-over-week occupancy gains across STR-defined markets in the state. Texas’ occupancy added almost a point to overall U.S. occupancy for the week. STR will release a full Texas analysis in the coming days.

Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Minneapolis (32 percent) and Oahu Island (32.8 percent).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed slightly lower occupancy (47 percent) but higher ADR ($107.07) than all other markets.



