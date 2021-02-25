PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Wyndham Rewards today announced the addition of more than 15,000 new vacation rentals to its global redemption portfolio through an expanded relationship with Vacasa, a North American vacation rental platform.

Available to book today, the new offerings give Wyndham Rewards members access to Vacasa’s entire vacation rental portfolio, more than doubling the number of Vacasa properties previously available via the rewards program. Vacasa’s vacation rental portfolio spans North America, Belize, and Costa Rica and complements Wyndham’s existing redemption portfolio, which now offers more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts, and vacation rentals globally.

“More than ever before, today’s travelers want options,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, loyalty and revenue optimization, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “How they travel, where they stay, and what kind of accommodations they need routinely vary by trip and with whom they’re traveling. To be able to offer Vacasa’s full portfolio is a huge win for our members, building on our already robust offerings with thousands of new places to stay.”

Vacasa’s vacation rentals, which consist of privately owned homes that are professionally managed, cater to an array of travel styles and vary in size from studios and one-bedrooms to mansions with 30 bedrooms or more. Guests can choose from traditional offerings—including beach bungalows, countryside estates, mountain cabins, and waterfront condos—or experience more eclectic offerings like treehouses, airstreams, floating homes, tiny homes, and yurts.

“Home rentals have surged amid the pandemic and are becoming increasingly popular with a wide-array of travelers around the globe,” said Mike Dodson, chief revenue officer for Vacasa. “Through our expanded relationship with Wyndham, we’re able to increase the visibility of our owners’ homes to 86 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members around the globe, while giving those same members more ways to stay, in more destinations, than ever before.”

Wyndham Rewards prices vacation rental free night redemptions at 15,000 points per bedroom per night. The company has extended current Wyndham Rewards member benefits through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through June 30, 2021.

