HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy fell back below the 50 percent mark, according to the latest data from STR for the week of October 18-24, 2020. During the previous two weeks, occupancy hovered above 50 percent for just the second time since March; the first time nationwide occupancy surpassed 50 percent since the pandemic’s low point was in August.

For the week of October 18-24, 2020, compared to October 20-26, 2019, occupancy declined 31.7 percent year-over-year to 48 percent, average daily rate (ADR) fell 29.4 percent to $95.49, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 51.8 percent to $45.83.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Oct. 18-24, 2020 vs. Oct. 20-26, 2019 Occupancy: 48.0% (-31.7%)

ADR: $95.49 (-29.4%)

RevPAR: $45.83 (-51.8%)

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (43.2 percent) for the week of October 18-24, but higher ADR ($99.81) than all other markets.

Four of those major markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (54.1 percent); Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida (53.8 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (53.6 percent); and Atlanta, Georgia (50.2 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week of October 18-24 included Oahu Island, Hawaii (23.4 percent), and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (33.9 percent).

