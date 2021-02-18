HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy increased more than 4 percentage points in the second week of February over the previous week, according to STR’s latest data for the week of February 7-13, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Feb. 7-13, 2021 vs. Feb. 9-15, 2020 Occupancy: 45.1% (-29.0%)

ADR: $99.21 (-25.7%)

RevPAR: $44.72 (-47.2%)

U.S. hotel occupancy for the week of February 7-13, 2021, declined 29 percent year over year (YOY) to a level of 45.1 percent—up from 40.9 percent the week prior. Average daily rate (ADR) fell 25.7 percent YOY to $99.21 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 47.2 percent YOY to $44.72 for the week of February 7-13, 2021.

Boosted by Valentine’s Day and the long weekend with Presidents’ Day, U.S. weekend occupancy (Friday/Saturday) came in at 58.5 percent, which was the highest level in the metric since mid-October. Elevated occupancy during the weekend of Presidents’ Day occurred during previous recessions as well, according to STR.

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets as defined by STR showed slightly lower occupancy (44 percent) but higher ADR ($106.53) than all other markets.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa, Florida, saw the highest occupancy level (66.3 percent) for the week of February 7-13, 2021—lifted by Super Bowl LV.

Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (28.8 percent), and Minneapolis, Minnesota (30.9 percent).

