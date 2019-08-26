Three Ways Hotels Can Deepen Connections With Guests

2 Offer Personalization Whenever Possible

A study by Evergage found that 72 percent of marketers already customize their email campaigns, 57 percent continue that personalization via the company website, and a significant percentage also tweak web-based and mobile apps to adapt to consumer preferences. And according to Epsilon research, 80 percent of consumers report that they are more likely to patronize brands that offer personalized experiences.

For instance, hotel staff can use guests’ names whenever possible. Put it on their room service tray, use it to confirm reservations, add it to promotional emails, and tuck a personalized welcome note in with the room key. When someone books a room, email a thank you note along with a guide to the area and a link to a short questionnaire asking them about their preferences. Use their answers to recommend activities or services, send enticing discounts, or set up their room with allergen-free soaps before they even have a chance to ask. Use technology to keep a database of preferences. Every time a guest returns, gather more intel to help understand them better.

Imagine the feeling a guest gets when they stay at a hotel for the fifth time and the room service chef already knows to leave the black pepper off the scrambled eggs and the morning paper is delivered before their 7 a.m. wakeup.