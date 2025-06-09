WATERFORD, Connecticut—Waterford Hotel Group announced its appointment as operator of five hotels in New Orleans, Louisiana, beginning July 1, 2025. The properties—Audubon Cottages, Le Richelieu, Dauphine Orleans Hotel, Hotel Royal, and Chateau Hotel—are part of the J Collection, a New Orleans-based portfolio of Southern hotels and resorts. This expansion marks Waterford’s entry into the New Orleans market.

“We are honored to partner with The J Collection to bring our operational and guest experience expertise to these remarkable hotels,” said Duane Schroder, chief growth officer of Waterford Hotel Group. “Each of these properties is a unique reflection of New Orleans’ soul—historic, vibrant, and unmistakably authentic. Our team is excited to embrace the spirit of the city and elevate these beloved landmarks for guests and ownership alike.”

Waterford Hotel Group brings four decades of experience operating a portfolio of properties, including branded hotels and independent properties. The company also has expertise in food and beverage operations. This expansion into New Orleans builds on Waterford’s growing presence in the Southern United States, where it currently manages hotels in Florida, Arkansas, and Georgia, in addition to other locations throughout the United States.

Located in the heart of New Orleans’ French Quarter and surrounding neighborhoods, the five hotels offer guests an immersive experience that blends Southern hospitality with modern comfort.