Three Tips for Choosing Hotel Wellness Amenities

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness industry is worth about $4.2 trillion worldwide—and that number is growing. As such, it’s no surprise that hotels are looking to incorporate more and more wellness-focused amenities for their guests. LODGING spoke with Eliezer Quinones, general manager of The Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, which offers a wide variety of wellness-based amenities, about how to successfully implement them at a hotel. He offered these three tips.

Choose amenities that speak to your guests.

“We make it a point to listen to our guests as they express interest in all areas of the resort. For our wellness amenities, we took a holistic approach, focusing on amenities that touch as many areas of fitness as possible.”

Make wellness amenities unique.

“Not only have do we make available spa-centric items like aromatherapy oils, but we also included easily mobile and practical fitness gear such as mini resistance bands, kettlebells, and yoga mats. Each room has a Watt Bike, so guests can do cardio with an ocean view in the privacy of their own room. We also have a healthy superfood menu and beverage selection available via room service.

Ensure equipment can be easily cleaned.

“We choose amenities that are practical for both the guest and the room attendant, making the cleaning and refresh process quick and easy.”