This Week’s Comings & Goings

Onyx CenterSource announced that Kristen Pratt has joined the company as senior vice president, partnerships and business development initiatives. In this role, Kristen will lead strategic partnership efforts and drive key industry and alliance initiatives.

Pacifica Hotels announced the appointment of Michele Roberts as the company’s new senior vice president of sales. Roberts has over 25 years of experience in sales strategy, market plan execution, and business development.

Aperture Hotels announced the promotions of Melissa Brown and Chandi Saunders to vice president of commercial strategy. Brown and Saunders each bring more than two decades of hospitality experience.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Kristie Byrd as vice president of sales. Byrd brings more than 29 years of hospitality experience to the position.

CBRE announced that Will Pike has been promoted to president of U.S. industrial & logistics capital markets and leader of CBRE National Partners. Pike succeeds Chris Riley, who will transition from his leadership role at CBRE to become chairman of Robinson Weeks Partners.

Vision Hospitality Group announced the addition of Rafael Ortiz-Martínez as general manager of The Inn at Celebration, which recently underwent a multimillion-dollar property renovation and joined the elite Autograph Collection Hotel Portfolio.

Auberge Resorts Collection announced the appointment of Fernando Flores as general manager of Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, Mexico.

InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Ramy Haykal as general manager. Haykal has more than 20 years of international hospitality leadership.

Vintners Resort announced the appointment of Michael Collins as general manager. Michael will lead the resort through a $15+million transformation that will debut this summer.

Arlo Hotels announced the appointment of Nicholas Siracusa as general manager at Arlo Wynwood, the first hotel in Miami’s preeminent creative and cultural district.

Jackson-Shaw announced the hiring of Mark Kirsch as general manager for its dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott Symphony Park and Element by Westin Symphony Park in Las Vegas.

Nocturne Luxury Villas announced the appointment of Abbey Sports as general manager of Exclusive 30A in South Walton, Florida.

Sprague Pest Solutions’ newest branch in Idaho Falls announced the promotion of Richard Armstrong to operations manager.

Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Tatiana Rosana as its first regional director of culinary. Rosana will enhance and innovate culinary operations across the brand’s Northeast portfolio.

The Bower Coronado announced the appointment of Tim Sanchez as director of food and beverage. Sanchez joins the executive team following the hotel’s debut in March 2025.

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar announced the promotion of Mehdi Natanzi to resort manager, as well as the appointment of Marko Malicanin to Natanzi’s previous role as director of operations, food and beverage.

Marriott Marquis Houston announced the appointment of Edgar Maldonado as its new executive chef.

The Crane Resort, Barbados announced the appointment of Timothy Walker as its new group executive chef.

Monteverdi Tuscany announced its partnership with chefs Nancy Silverton and Missy Robbins as part of the Chef in Residence program.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington announced the appointment of Danae Johnsen as wedding and event planner.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. announced the appointment of Kellie Sirna to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington announced the appointment of Jordan Houser as outlets director.

Langham Hospitality Group announced the appointment of its newest Langham Luminaries, Dirk Lohan and Douglas Friedman.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa announced its new culinary leadership team at Tía Carmen and Kembara, which includes Dejan Djukic as restaurant chef of Tía Carmen and Kembara, Jared Parks as senior sous chef of Tía Carmen, and Stephanie Lechuga as senior sous chef of Kembara.

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta announced the appointments of four industry professionals. The appointments include Phil Huber as director of outlets, David Buissereth as director of security, Jenny Reyes as area director of human resources, and Veronica Torres Vorgas as director of rooms.