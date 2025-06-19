This Week’s Comings & Goings

Essex Hotel Management, LLC has promoted John Kattato to chief operating officer. In his new role, Kattato will continue to oversee the operations team while expanding his responsibilities to include all departments.

Quore announced the upcoming retirement of David Fox, chief operating officer and one of the company’s original team members. As part of this transition, the company welcomed Vail Ross as vice president of business development, a role that will carry forward many of Fox’s responsibilities.

Cloudbeds has announced the appointment of Adnan Malik as managing director of franchise development. Based in London, Malik will be responsible for expanding Cloudbeds’ franchise partnerships and unlocking new growth opportunities.

Auberge Resorts Collection announced the appointment of Etienne Haro as managing director of Cambridge House, Auberge Resorts Collection, opening soon in Mayfair, London, in partnership with Reuben Brothers.

Luminary Hotel & Co. announced the appointment of Joseph Shurmur as the hotel’s general manager. Shurmur will oversee daily operations, team development, and guest services for the property.

Montage Laguna Beach announced the appointment of Victorio Gonzalez as managing director. Gonzalez will oversee all daily operations at the resort, working with department managers to create guest experiences.

Rosewood London has promoted Emmanuele Selvaggi to hotel manager. In this elevated role, Selvaggi will continue to drive the hotel’s operations to reinforce the property’s position in the market.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Terrance Kelly as director of sales and marketing for Omni Pontoque Resort Punta de Mita, the brand’s debut in Mexico, opening in early 2027.

InterContinental Cleveland named Natasha Pogrebinsky as cluster executive chef, overseeing the hotel’s full culinary program, including Table 45, North Coast Café, InterContinental Suites, in-room dining, banquets, and private events.

The Godfrey Hotel Detroit announced the promotion of Nyle Flynn to director of food and beverage; Flynn was previously executive chef. In this new role, Flynn will oversee all culinary and operational aspects of the hotel’s food and beverage program.

La Fonda Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Albert Bilotti as director of food and beverage at La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe. Bilotti will collaborate with the hotel’s culinary team to deliver the guest experience.

Montage Kapalua Bay announced the appointment of CJ Jurchenko as director of food and beverage, overseeing all food and beverage operations for the property. Jurchenko was previously director of restaurants for Montage Deer Valley.

The Sea Pines Resort named John Haskins as its new director of golf sales. Haskins brings experience to this position, having served for two decades in a similar role at another resort where he managed incoming golf group leads.

Staypineapple announced the appointment of two new general managers for its California properties: Amanda Sandoval joined Hotel Z, while Marc Farris joined Staypineapple San Francisco.

Lansdowne Resort announced the appointment of Carol Smith as its new managing director. In addition, the property has promoted Babou Saine as director of hotel operations.