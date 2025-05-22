This Week’s Comings & Goings

Peregrine Hospitality announced that Jeff Knowlton has joined the firm as chief information officer, a newly created position. Knowlton joins Peregrine from Sonesta, where he held the same title and led technology transformation initiatives.

Smith Hill Capital announced the promotion of Connor Carey to vice president. In his role, Carey will lead strategic initiatives across lending and capital markets, supporting the growth of the Smith Hill Capital private credit platform.

HREC Investment Advisors announced Renita Sommers as vice president in the firm’s new Virginia office. Sommers has over 20 years of experience in CRE, hotel development, and acquisitions.

Stonebridge announced the appointment of Blake Doran as vice president of operations. Doran has over two decades of experience in both on-property and above-property hospitality operations.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Ryan Miyamoto as vice president of operations. In this role, Miyamoto will oversee the operational performance of Dreamscape’s growing portfolio.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that Wyatt Krapf has joined the firm as a senior director in Tampa, Florida. As part of JLL’s Debt Advisory team, Knapf will specialize in hotel debt and equity placement transactions throughout North America.

The Elser Hotel announced the appointment of Sean Flanigan as acting managing director and vice president of operations at Highgate, the property’s management company. Flanigan has decades of experience in hotel management.

Andaz West Hollywood announced the appointment of James Dinnall as general manager. A hospitality executive with over 25 years of industry experience, Dinnall will lead all aspects of the hotel’s operations.

Kimpton La Peer Hotel announced the appointment of Ryan Parker as general manager. Parker has over two decades of hospitality experience and joins the property from Hana-Maui Resort.

Hilton appointed Ryan Fitzgerald as general manager of the Conrad Indianapolis. In this new role, he will verse all aspects of hotel operations, including guest experience, staff management, and financial performance.

Montage Healdsburg announced the appointment of John Wielenberg as hotel manager, overseeing daily operations for the resort. With more than 15 years of hospitality and food and beverage experiences, Wielenberg brings collaborative leadership to the property.

Melissa Egan has been named director of sales and marketing at The Statler, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Egas has previous held leadership roles at brands for Sonesta and Marriott.

Perry Lane Hotel announced the appointment of Jonathan Teague as director of food and beverage. Prior to this property, Teague worked with hospitality brands including JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and W Hotels.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort announced the appointment of Samir Bautista as director of engineering. With over 15 years of experience in the hospitality sector, Bautista brings operational expertise to the position.

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa welcomed Ryan Chasteen as resort manager, Cory Cooper as director of human resources, and Anna Stolberg as director of finance and accounting.

La Bahia Hotel & Spa announced the appointment of three hospitality professionals to its leadership team: Dan Smart as hotel manager; Fernando Reyes as executive chef, and Jose Heck as director of food and beverage.

Auberge Resorts Collection announced the appointment of Laura Villalobos as general manager of Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection. Additionally, the company announced Allen Highfield as general manager of Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection.

McKibbon has welcomed five leaders to its board of directors, including from McKibbon Hospitality CEO Randy Hassen, President Bruce Baerwalde, and President J.B. McKibbon; from McKibbon Hotel Group President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Taggart; and from McKibbon Places President Erik Rowen.