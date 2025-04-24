This Week’s Comings & Goings

Cendyn announced it has promoted Yakesh Arora from senior vice president of global engineering to chief technology officer.

Lark Hotels announced the appointment of Kai Gilsey as its new senior vice president of operations.

Auberge Resorts Collection announced the appointment of Mohamed Elbanna as executive vice president, global operations.

Zucchetti North America announced the appointment of Estella Hale as the vice president of commercial strategy for the company’s hospitality division.

McNeill Hotel Company named Katelyn Wiersma regional director of sales. In this role, Wiersma will work with property-level sales and operational leaders within her portfolio of responsibility.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront announces the appointment of Rocco LaFronza as director of operations.

The St. Regis Washington, D.C. announced the appointment of Alaina Sweeney as general manager. In her new role, Sweeney will oversee all aspects of hotel operations.

Vintners Resort announced the appointment of Michael Collins as the new general manager. Michael will lead the resort through a $15+million transformation that will debut this summer

Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced the appointment of Jerry Diamantatos as general manager.

The Statler, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, named Shyam Lalu as its general manager.

Hilton announced the appointment of Randy Morton as general manager of Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. Morton previously served as president and COO of Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Gardiner House announced the appointment of Stephanie Nelson as director of sales. Nelson recently served as senior sales manager at Castle Hill Inn.

InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel announced the appointment of Savannah Seaman as its new director of marketing.

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Lizzie Long as its new marketing manager. In this role, Long will oversee the resort’s marketing department.

The Sea Pines Resort named Katie Cacciola its associate director of marketing. Cacciola joins the property from the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce/Visitor & Convention Bureau.

Dreamscape Hospitality announces the appointment of Jill Burgess as director of hotel accounting. In her new role, Burgess will oversee the hotel accounting teams across Dreamscape’s growing portfolio,

Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk named Denis Ehmig as executive chef. Ehmig will steer culinary operations for the hotel’s meetings and event space, in-room dining, and all five on-site restaurants.

SuiteOp announced the appointment of Jordan Cohen as its new head of growth. Cohen will lead the company’s full growth engine.

LionGrove announced four key executive appointments across its portfolio. Michael MacDonnell has been named vice president of food and beverage, LionGrove, Adam Stanchina has been appointed general manager, ADERO Scottsdale, Rick Ocampo has been named director of food and beverage, ADERO Scottsdale, and Moisés Perales has been appointed director of human resources, ADERO Scottsdale.

JLL Project and Development Services (PDS) announced the appointment of Ben Jackson as global head of development services.

Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center introduced its leadership team at the helm of the project, including Director of Group Sales Joy Lynch, Director of Sales and Marketing Russ Mitchell, and General Manager Scott Siebert.

The Atlanta Hospitality Alliance (AHA) announced its 2025 Board of Directors and named James Savier as president for the year.