This Week’s Comings & Goings

Atrium Hospitality announced three leadership promotions within the company: Anneliesse Cooper has advanced to chief human resources officer; Chris O’Donnell has been appointed to chief operating officer; and Michael Tyler has been promoted to vice president, capital planning and new facilities, a newly created role.

First Hospitality has promoted Dan Smith to executive vice president of owner success. Smith will oversee First Hospitality’s overall business development activities for all third-party management business and lead owner relations.

InterContinental Hotels Group announced the retirement of non-executive director Jill McDonald from the IHG Board effective February 28, 2023, following the conclusion of her nine-year term. She was appointed to the IHG Board in 2013.

Innisfree Hotels announced Bethanne Edwards has joined the company as director of sustainability, a newly created role for the company. Edwards’ initial attention will go toward reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Advertisement

Stonebridge Cos. announced C.J. Chapman has joined the firm as general counsel. In his new role, Chapman will provide in-house legal advice for Stonebridge and oversee the firm’s risk management group.

Pacific Hospitality Group has hired James Montgomery as general manager for the AC Hotel Dallas by the Galleria and Residence Inn by Marriott Dallas by the Galleria. Montgomery is responsible for managing the hotels’ day-to-day operations.

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa announced Angela Covington has been appointed as general manager. Covington will focus on improving the overall guest experience, managing revenues, and overseeing the hotel’s daily operations.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Linda Menshon to area director of sales and marketing for La Playa Beach & Golf Resort and The Inn on Fifth. Menshon joined LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort in 2017 as director of sales and marketing.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Simon Rodrigues as director of sales and marketing of Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences. During his career, he was working in sales and marketing for Chatham Bars Inn.

Commonwealth Hotels announced that Jatin Saraiya has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the Staybridge Suites Indianapolis Fishers. Saraiya was previously general manager of the Ramada by Wyndham in Staten Island, New York.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa welcomed Michelle Scott as director of human resources. Scott was most recently human resources director for the Casino Sol Resort and held positions with Pinnacle Entertainment, Hollywood Casino, and Hard Rock Gaming.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington announced the appointment of Brandon Near as senior chef de cuisine. In his new role, Near will oversee related operations and create menus with the property’s culinary team.

The Georgian, slated to reopen in January 2023, has named Bre Smith director of operations and Amber Arbucci culture and guest relations lead. The two new hires will assist in growing the property as it reopens.

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Carlos Landeiro as senior sous chef of 3030 Ocean Restaurant. In addition, the property named Carissa DaSilva as the resort’s pastry chef.

Sentral announced the addition of Laura Goldberg and Lauren Predmore as directors of national accounts. In these roles, Goldberg and Predmore will be responsible for helping to develop and implement sales strategies and plans for corporate stays.

ClimateTrade announced it is expanding its U.S. operation with the hiring of Will Darrah as chief commercial officer. Darrah joins the company after serving as vice president of sales for the North American division of Amadeus Hospitality.

Palladius Capital Management announced the appointment of Afshin Kateb as chief financial officer and head of hospitality investments. In his new roles, Kateb will oversee the firm’s finance, accounting, and risk management departments.