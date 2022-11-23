First Hospitality Assumes Management of Two Hotels

CHICAGO—Adding to its portfolio of independent and full-service properties, First Hospitality assumed management of the Inn on Sheridan, a boutique hotel in Zion, Illinois, on November 1, 2022. The company also added the Holiday Inn Express Cincinnati West to its roster of branded hotels. This marks First Hospitality’s first properties in both markets.

“The addition of both properties is a meaningful step in our overall growth strategy, especially as we continue to diversify our branded portfolio and strengthen our footprint in the independent, lifestyle space,” said David Duncan, president and CEO of First Hospitality.

Reporting end-of-year growth, Duncan noted that First Hospitality has signed eight third-party management contracts in eight weeks, including a new property under development in Louisville, Kentucky, opening in late 2024. Duncan continued, “Keeping a steadfast focus on owner satisfaction and property outperformance has helped grow our portfolio by 16 percent this year and is a testament to the talent of our operating team.”

First Hospitality will add more than 800 rooms to its portfolio by the end of 2022. Inn at Sheridan is an 84-room independent, boutique hotel located midway between Chicago and Milwaukee, and nearby the Lake Michigan shore. Guests can use a 24-hour fitness facility and library, coffee shop, full-service restaurant and bar, and a boutique shop. Two spaces are available for meetings, weddings, and events.

With 117 guestrooms, the renovated Holiday Inn Express Cincinnati West is located 10 miles from downtown Cincinnati, central to Cincinnati’s business centers and tourist attractions. The property has an outdoor pool, fitness center, WiFi, and breakfast.