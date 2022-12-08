AHLA Announces 2023 On The Road State Hotel Conferences

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association announced the dates, cities, and registration information for its 2023 On The Road State Hotel Conferences. The conferences provide hoteliers, suppliers, and service providers opportunities to connect with peers as well as give hospitality and policy leaders the ability to learn about the latest news and information affecting the hotel and lodging industry. The half-day, free events are part of AHLA’s On The Road Events Series and are open to anyone who works in the hotel industry.

“AHLA’s On The Road State Hotel Conferences are designed to help local hoteliers connect with their peers, gain insights on national and local market business performance trends, and learn from top hospitality leaders, service providers, and policy experts,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “The events are also a vital tool to help AHLA build coalitions, grow our grassroots network, and rally hoteliers around the industry’s goals and initiatives. We are excited to bring AHLA’s successful On The Road State Hotel Conference series to a record number of cities in 2023.”

AHLA will host its 2023 On the Road State Hotel Conferences in partnership with its state or city lodging association partners. The 2023 dates and cities are:

February 7: Florida Hotel Conference, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

February 16: Georgia Hotel Conference, Atlanta, Georgia

March 16: Tennessee Hotel Conference, Nashville, Tennessee

March 28: California Hotel Conference, San Francisco, California

April 25: DMV Hotel Conference, Arlington, Virginia

May 9: Arizona Hotel Conference, Phoenix, Arizona

June 13: Michigan Hotel Conference, Detroit, Michigan

June 20: North Carolina Hotel Conference, Charlotte, North Carolina

June 22: Colorado Hotel Conference, Denver, Colorado

September 7: New York Hotel Conference, New York, New York

September 14: Hawai’i Hotel Conference, Honolulu, Hawai’i

September 26: Massachusetts Hotel Conference, Boston, Massachusetts

September 28: Pennsylvania Hotel Conference, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 3: Texas Hotel Conference, Austin, Texas

October 5: Illinois Hotel Conference, Chicago, Illinois

October 26: California Hotel Conference, San Diego, California

November 7: Florida Hotel Conference, Tampa, Florida

Additional location information will be forthcoming. Since starting with four events in 2021, AHLA’s On The Road State Hotel Conferences have brought together thousands of hoteliers in cities across the nation. The effort expanded to 11 events in 2022 and will include 17 events in 2023. The conferences include:

Advertisement