AHLA Announces 2023 On The Road State Hotel Conferences

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association announced the dates, cities, and registration information for its 2023 On The Road State Hotel Conferences. The conferences provide hoteliers, suppliers, and service providers opportunities to connect with peers as well as give hospitality and policy leaders the ability to learn about the latest news and information affecting the hotel and lodging industry. The half-day, free events are part of AHLA’s On The Road Events Series and are open to anyone who works in the hotel industry.
“AHLA’s On The Road State Hotel Conferences are designed to help local hoteliers connect with their peers, gain insights on national and local market business performance trends, and learn from top hospitality leaders, service providers, and policy experts,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “The events are also a vital tool to help AHLA build coalitions, grow our grassroots network, and rally hoteliers around the industry’s goals and initiatives. We are excited to bring AHLA’s successful On The Road State Hotel Conference series to a record number of cities in 2023.”
AHLA will host its 2023 On the Road State Hotel Conferences in partnership with its state or city lodging association partners. The 2023 dates and cities are:
- February 7: Florida Hotel Conference, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- February 16: Georgia Hotel Conference, Atlanta, Georgia
- March 16: Tennessee Hotel Conference, Nashville, Tennessee
- March 28: California Hotel Conference, San Francisco, California
- April 25: DMV Hotel Conference, Arlington, Virginia
- May 9: Arizona Hotel Conference, Phoenix, Arizona
- June 13: Michigan Hotel Conference, Detroit, Michigan
- June 20: North Carolina Hotel Conference, Charlotte, North Carolina
- June 22: Colorado Hotel Conference, Denver, Colorado
- September 7: New York Hotel Conference, New York, New York
- September 14: Hawai’i Hotel Conference, Honolulu, Hawai’i
- September 26: Massachusetts Hotel Conference, Boston, Massachusetts
- September 28: Pennsylvania Hotel Conference, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- October 3: Texas Hotel Conference, Austin, Texas
- October 5: Illinois Hotel Conference, Chicago, Illinois
- October 26: California Hotel Conference, San Diego, California
- November 7: Florida Hotel Conference, Tampa, Florida
Additional location information will be forthcoming. Since starting with four events in 2021, AHLA’s On The Road State Hotel Conferences have brought together thousands of hoteliers in cities across the nation. The effort expanded to 11 events in 2022 and will include 17 events in 2023. The conferences include:
- Opportunities to hear from and network with VIP speakers, including hospitality experts and elected officials.
- Networking opportunities with local hoteliers.
- Education about policy issues affecting local hotels.
- Information about local hotel market trends and other relevant topics.