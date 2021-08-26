This Week’s Comings & Goings

Aimbridge Hospitality announced that founder, Dave Johnson, will be leaving Aimbridge to pursue other external opportunities. In addition, Aimbridge named Nigel Lucas senior vice president of business development for Canada. And Aimbridge has also appointed Shahid Javed to executive vice president of procurement.

Shelley Williams has been named director of global sales for meetings and events for Hard Rock International. This role encompasses driving sales results and leadership. Previously, Williams was vice president of sales at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she recruited and trained the sales team in addition to leading sales services.

Accor has appointed Sara Glenn and Benjamin Cadwell as chief operating officers of North and Central America, leading financial results, guest satisfaction, and value for the company’s partners. Also, Vincente Jaramillo has been named Southern California director of talent and culture for Accor.

Tracy Kundey is joining Everwood Hospitality Partners as managing director of hospitality, where he will develop business strategies and asset maximization. Kundey was previously chief operating officer and chief commercial officer for Chandler Hotels, Inc., where he led communications and revenue management contributions.

The Balfour Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, is welcoming General Manager James E. Moore III. Moore is driving operations and guest satisfaction for the resort. Before The Balfour Hotel, Moore worked for three years at the Havana Cabana at Key West Hotel, and he worked in hospitality, retail, and food and beverage throughout his career.

Katherine Woods and Christoph Duerrbeck have been named assistant general managers for Bridgeton Holdings. Woods holds the title for Walker Hotel Tribeca and Duerrbeck for Walker Hotel Greenwich Village. Both Woods and Duerrbeck are leading operations and team members for their respective properties.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino and Resort at Squaw Creek is welcoming Kressa Olguin area director of marketing. This is a promotion for Olguin, who was previously marketing manager. In this position, Olguin will be leading resort partnerships, budget details, corporate branding, and social media campaigns.

Luminary Hotel & Co. has announced Samuel Kaufman’s hire as executive sous chef for the hotel’s food and beverage operations. In addition, Kaufman is directing culinary operations for the hotel’s meetings, events, local catering, and special occasions for the hotel’s neighboring Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

Sonia Bolos has been named general manager of Kohler Waters Spa Lincoln Park, part of Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate and Kohler Co. Bolos is leading operations of the Chicago spa and is responsible for its team members. Previously, she worked for over 15 years with LifeSpa in driving revenue growth.

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, New York, has appointed Margaret Lora to spa director, where she will oversee the spa’s operations, new treatments, and current and upcoming offerings. Previously, Lora was national director of operations and sales for Exhale, a spa brand where she helped pivot digital platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorothy Dowling has been re-elected as Allied Leadership Council president for the Global Business Travel Association. Dowling is currently senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

Larry Birnbaum has been named to the TraknProtect Board of Directors, where he will provide leadership advice and technical expertise to assist the company. Birnbaum was most recently senior vice president of sales for the Americas for GuestTek, and he was also vice president of global hospitality for Ruckus Networks.