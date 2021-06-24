This Week’s Comings & Goings

Mike Moore has been named chief human resources officer for G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. As chief human resources officer, Moore is leading brand culture, team member engagement and development, and human resources strategies for its employees.

Jarrod Tuck has been hired for the newly created position of vice president, customer relationship management for Rosewood Hotel Group. In this position, Tuck is leading customer relationship management for the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels & Resorts, and KHOS hotels brands.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California, is marking its 100th anniversary with three new executives: Sam Jagger is general manager, Amy Funke is director of marketing, and Carla Ortiz is director of talent and culture. Together, the team is leading the property into a new era.

The hihotels by Hospitality International franchise company has named Les Scane a franchise development and assurance and marketing program director. Scane will work with the company’s five brands in the Midwestern and the Southeastern United States. He was previously a sales support and assurance program director for Vantage Hospitality Group

Rebecca Dickerson is the director of wellness for Chateau Elan in Braselton, Georgia. Dickerson will be focusing on health and wellness for the property. Previously Dickerson worked for The Kentucky Castle, a boutique hotel, as director of health and wellness, where she integrated nutrition and exercise operations.

Allseating—a design and development solutions company for hospitality, healthcare, and office settings—has promoted Hope Myles to regional sales director, Stephanie Smith to marketing director, and Lynette Taylor to regional sales director. In addition, Frank Verhagen has been hired as a regional sales director.