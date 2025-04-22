G6 Hospitality Adds Over 150 Corporate Clients in 2025

DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, shared that it has added over 150 corporate clients in 2025. With more than 500 meetings conducted with potential and existing corporate accounts across the country, the company has successfully secured several major accounts across industries, including construction, transportation, agriculture, retail, and transitional housing. These new corporate clients are primarily from Texas, California, and Florida.

The company has seen significant growth in its corporate segment, with a 26 percent increase in revenue in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year. G6 Hospitality has been adding approximately 50 new corporate accounts every month since January 2025. The company is focusing its efforts on the construction, transportation, and agriculture industries, while also pursuing small to medium-sized businesses that generate annual bookings ranging from $15,000 to over $1 million. Natson Hotel Group, one of G6 Hospitality’s key franchises, saw over 2X growth in corporate revenue in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

“By cultivating relationships with businesses across various industries, we’re not only diversifying our client base but also creating consistent occupancy that benefit our network across locations. The collaborative approach with our franchise partners has been instrumental in identifying and securing these valuable corporate relationships,” said Sonal Sinha, CEO of G6 Hospitality.