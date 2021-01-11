G6 Hospitality Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Human Trafficking

DALLAS — During National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, announced that the company is reaffirming its commitment to raising awareness about human trafficking and supporting the work being done across industries to address human trafficking.

“G6 Hospitality is deeply committed to doing our part to end human trafficking in all forms and to helping increase awareness about this global crime,” said Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality. “Through enhanced training, continuous education, and ongoing partnerships and advocacy work, we remain committed to working with our franchise partners, the hospitality industry, and other businesses to continue to combat human trafficking.”

G6 Hospitality actively partners with a number of organizations committed to combatting human trafficking and continues to examine, evolve and implement a variety of practices that enhance on-property procedures; train employees and franchise partners, and advocate for the well-being of victims. Among those initiatives is a Rapid Response Team put in place to respond to reports of suspected human trafficking at G6 branded hotels.

G6 Hospitality also actively participates in the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s No Room for Trafficking campaign—a comprehensive approach to fight human trafficking with the goal of educating and training every hotel worker on this growing worldwide issue. G6 Hospitality is also a signatory of child rights organization ECPAT-USA’s Tourism Child-Protection Code of Conduct—a joint venture of the tourism and hospitality sectors designed to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children.

In addition, G6 Hospitality works with organizations that are focused on bringing stakeholders from across different industries into the fight against human trafficking and was the first hotel brand to become a member of the Texas Businesses Against Trafficking Alliance. The company also partners with Truckers Against Trafficking, a national not-for-profit organization that trains members of the trucking, bus, and energy industries to assist law enforcement in the recognition and reporting of human trafficking to aid in the recovery of victims and the arrest of perpetrators. In addition, G6 Hospitality announced in 2020 a three-year partnership with Dallas-based New Friends New Life, an organization committed to supporting survivors of human trafficking through programs such as job training, interim financial assistance, education, mental health treatment, and spiritual support.





