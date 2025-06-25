DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced the results of its Revenue Management Services (RMS) program.

The RMS program leverages proprietary automation tools, daily competitive set monitoring, and bi-weekly strategy calls with dedicated revenue managers. Properties enrolled in the G6 Revenue Management Services program saw an 11 percent year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025, more than double the growth rate of the rest of the portfolio. These properties also achieved a 10 percent higher Average Daily Rate (ADR) compared to non-RMS properties.

The RMS program’s impact is especially evident on G6’s app and website. In the first quarter of 2025, properties under revenue management saw web and app channel growth of 11.5 percent, while the rest of the portfolio experienced a 4.4 percent decline. This increase is driven by dynamic pricing, OTA optimization, and a central performance marketing team.

The program continued to demonstrate momentum in April 2025. Revenue-managed properties posted a 9 percent revenue growth for the month, compared to 0.7 percent for non-revenue-managed hotels. Web channel growth for RMS properties stood at 11 percent, outpacing the 0.6 percent growth for non-RMS properties. Average Daily Rate (ADR) for RMS properties reached $78.24, whereas non-managed properties hit a $66.68 ADR.

“Our Revenue Management Services program is designed to empower our franchisees with cutting-edge tools, strategic expertise, and real-time data to drive results,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer of G6 Hospitality. “The success we’re seeing—higher ADR, more direct bookings, and significant revenue growth—demonstrates the value of our hands-on, data-driven approach. We’re proud to help our partners outperform the market and deliver exceptional value to their guests.”

This announcement follows G6 Hospitality’s recent launch of the AI-powered My6 app, which has already driven a 14 percent year-over-year increase in direct bookings.