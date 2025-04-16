DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, announced a strategic partnership with PaymentKey, a specialized payment solutions offering by HotelKey. This collaboration brings PaymentKey’s secure, fully integrated payment platform to G6’s network of properties across the U.S. and Canada, helping franchisees simplify payment operations, reduce chargebacks, and deliver a seamless payment transaction experience.

Through this partnership, G6 properties will gain access to PaymentKey’s integrated payment platform, which offers card processing, consolidated settlement, chargeback, and reconciliation tools, as well as enhanced fraud protection. A single, cloud-based, user-friendly dashboard will provide complete visibility into all payment activities, and hotel operators can now manage all their payment activities in one place.

The PaymentKey solution will actively help fight chargebacks, with the dedicated team managing the process of claiming back disputed charges. The platform will help reconcile all card transactions associated with the hotel by tracking every step in the payment lifecycle, ensuring every penny reaches the owner’s bank account.

For G6 hotel owners, this partnership brings in faster transactions, real-time visibility into payment activity, and improved guest satisfaction through quicker, more secure payment capture. PaymentKey’s PCI-compliant technology also ensures the highest levels of data protection.

Advertisement

PaymentKey is an optional service for franchisees. It is already live at select G6 properties. The PaymentKey team is working closely with G6 to ensure franchisees have the training tools and ongoing support they need to make the transition with confidence. This process is designed to ensure no service disruption for the franchisees. Franchisees will not need to take any active steps beyond potentially signing an addendum to activate this service.

Sonal Sinha, CEO of G6 Hospitality, said that “G6 Hospitality selected PaymentKey as an important partner based on its deep expertise in hospitality payments, proven ability to scale across large property networks. PaymentKey team understands the operational realities of hotels, and its platform is designed to remove complexity from the payment process so hotel operators can stay focused on guest service. By integrating with G6 systems, PaymentKey delivers an end-to-end solution that franchisees can trust. It offers enterprise-grade reliability, intuitive tools, and a dedicated support team that knows hospitality inside and out.”

“At PaymentKey, we’re driven by the idea that payments should work for hoteliers-not against them,” said Aditya Thyagarajan, co-founder & president at HotelKey. “We’re thrilled to partner with G6 Hospitality to bring modern, secure, and efficient payment solutions to their franchisees. Together, we’re creating a smarter financial foundation for thousands of hotel operators across North America.”

The partnership has already received positive feedback from G6 franchisees. Sam Patel, CEO of Natson Hotels, a G6 Franchisee, commented, “Our Franchisees are thrilled about the partnership between G6 and PaymentKey. This collaboration represents a significant step forward for G6 Hospitality, aligning our commitment to operational excellence with PaymentKey’s state-of-the-art payment technology.”