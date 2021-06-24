STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Hits Highest Level in 85 Weeks

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—According to STR’s latest data through June 19, 2021, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy has hit its highest level in 85 weeks.

U.S. Hotel Performance June 13-19, 2021 Percentage change from comparable 2019 week:

Occupancy: 68.0 percent (down 9.9 percent)

ADR: $128.90 (down 4.4 percent)

RevPAR: $87.62 (down 13.8 percent)

In addition to occupancy reaching its highest point since the week ending November 9, 2019, ADR and RevPAR also reached pandemic-era highs.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa saw the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 1.2 percent to 77.5 percent).

Advertisement

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 38.7 percent to 53.2 percent).

Miami reported the largest increases over 2019 in both ADR (up 44.9 percent to $221.42) and RevPAR (up 40.2 percent to $159.29).

The largest RevPAR drops were in Boston (down 61.4 percent to $74.55) and San Francisco/San Mateo (down 60.9 percent to $82.76).