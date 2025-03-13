This Week’s Comings & Goings

Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the appointment of Riana Stadlen as vice president. In this role, Stalden will play a role in the investment sales process, handling responsibilities spanning underwriting, client relations, and transaction execution.

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Wendy Hoekwater as acting chief marketing officer. In this role, Hoekwater will lead the company’s marketing and brand strategies.

Stonebridge Companies announced the appointment of Chad Goodnough as senior vice president of sales strategy and innovation. In this role, Goodnough will develop and execute strategies that drive revenue growth.

6PM Hospitality Partners announced David Hale as vice president of business development. Hale will lead the company’s expansion efforts, securing third-party management agreements with industry brands.

Full House Resorts, Inc. announced the appointment of Brandon Lenssen as vice president and general manager of Chamonix Casino Hotel. Lenssen was most recently vice president and general manager of Quick Custom Intelligence.

Cody Bertone has been named general manager of W Fort Lauderdale. In this position, Bertone will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, including guest satisfaction, operational efficiency, and more.

Cristen Korman has been named general manager for The Inn & Club at Harbour Town, the boutique hotel at The Sea Pines Resort. Korman was previously director of hotel operations for Boar’s Head Resort.

Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced the appointment of Andrea Gates as general manager. Gates was most recently managing director of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek.

Hotel Revival announced the promotion of Maureen Cameron as general manager. Cameron, who joined Revival in 2022 as director of sales and marketing, brings over a decade of experience to her new role.

Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin announced the appointment of Jessica Higginbotham as general manager, Higginbotham will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s operations with a focus on delivering experiences for guests.

InterContinental Cleveland announced the appointment of Jagjit Singh as executive chef of Table 45. Singh has over 12 years of culinary experience, most recently serving as executive sous chef at Five Hotels and Resorts in Switzerland.

The Inn at Newport Ranch announced Nick Wells as executive chef. Wells will create menus that align with the culinary aspects of the coast where the hotel is located.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows announced the appointment of Brandon Herkes as the property’s new food and beverage director. Herkes will oversee the hotel’s food and beverage operations.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley announced that it has hired Justin Chesney as director of sales. With nearly 20 years of experience, Chesney was previously director of meetings and special events planning at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch.

The Ritz-Carlton, Denver announced the appointment of Alexia Zambrano as its new marketing manager. Zambrano worked as a group marketing manager for the Gaylord Hotels Brand Marketing and Creative team.