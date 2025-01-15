DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, operator of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, announced a strategic partnership with HotelKey to enhance its technological capabilities across its network of properties in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality, now part of OYO’s global portfolio, will maintain HotelKey as its core property management system (PMS) across all Motel 6 and Studio 6 properties.

The announcement was made during an event at the Radisson Blu, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. The event featured Shri Nitin Gadkari, union minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India; Shri Vikas Thakre, member of Legislative Assembly; Shri Ajay Sancheti, ex-member of Parliament; Rajya Sabha, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO – OYO and Chairperson, G6 Hospitality International Inc.; Aditya Thyagarajan, co-founder and president of HotelKey, alongside senior government dignitaries and senior leadership from OYO and HotelKey.

Together, G6 Hospitality and HotelKey will optimize hotel operations, processes, and guest experiences across the G6 portfolios. Franchisees will maintain access to HotelKey’s PMS interface, ensuring operational continuity. As part of its growth strategy, G6 Hospitality plans to expand its presence by adding over 150 hotels in 2025 under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, strengthening its position in markets across its current network of over 1,500 properties in North America.

“HotelKey’s rich feature set and user-friendly interface have consistently delivered outstanding results for property owners. Their PMS platform’s high adoption rates and positive feedback from hoteliers demonstrate why they’re the perfect technology partner for our franchisees,” said Agarwal.

“HotelKey’s success story epitomizes Indian technology excellence, with core development and engineering operations based right here in Nagpur. This partnership is designed to maintain operational continuity while enhancing technological capabilities across our G6 network. Given HotelKey’s proven track record as G6 Hospitality’s trusted PMS provider and the strong familiarity among our franchisees, they were the natural choice for continued operations.”

Thyagarajan added, “We are delighted to partner with OYO and bring the power of HotelKey to their G6 portfolio. This collaboration will help us empower Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands to optimize operations, elevate their guest’s journey, and improve efficiency across their properties. We aim to support G6 Hospitality in scaling new heights in the hospitality industry.”