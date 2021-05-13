This Week’s Comings & Goings

Duetto has promoted John Lingos-Webb to senior director of global partnerships and alliances, where he will lead and grow new and existing partnerships. Before his promotion, Lingos-Webb was a senior director of strategic accounts for North America, Europe, and Latin America; he has also worked for marketing and loyalty analytics company Aimia.

Jeremy Cooper has been named vice president of business development for Stonehill. Through this position, Cooper will structure debt and equity investments for the company’s hospitality lending platform. Cooper was most recently a senior investment associate for Intrinsic Hotel Capital.

Davidson Hospitality Group has announced Seth McDaniels as vice president of openings and transitions, where he will direct new builds, acquisitions, and dispositions for Davidson Hospitality Group, Pivot, and Davidson Resorts. Prior to Davidson, McDaniels worked as director of openings, transitions, and brand experience for Hyatt.

Tracey Pool has been named general manager for the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor. Pool has worked with Hyatt for 35 years, previously serving as general manager for the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor. During her career, she was also general manager for the Hyatt Regency Dulles and Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach.

Montage Hotels & Resorts has named Jaime Moench director of sales and marketing for Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. Moench will lead and develop revenue strategies and maximize hotel profitability. Previously, Moench was market director of sales and marketing for The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples.

Michelle Stuermer has been appointed to director of sales and marketing for the Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, where she will lead sales, marketing, and revenue management initiatives for the hotel. Stuermer has held many leadership positions during her career but was most recently director of sales and marketing for the Little Rock Marriott.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, has welcomed Pollyanna Forster to serve as director of food and beverage. In this position, Forster is leading the culinary team as the property expands its dining options. Before The Westin Riverfront, Forster was the owner and curator for Pollyanna Productions USA, a culinary consulting group.

Chris Cummer is joining the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa as executive chef. He previously worked for the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa & Marina. Cummer has worked at other Hyatt properties including the Hyatt Regency Jersey City and the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

Micah Akau has been named marketing and public relations manager for Mauna Kea Resort. Akau has over five years of marketing and sales experience; he began his career as a marketing and media coordinator at the property, and most recently, he served as a senior account executive and Miceli Valenti Ng Pack (MVNG).

Following 32 years with Hotelbeds, Executive Chairman Joan Vilà is stepping down from his position to a non-executive director on the Board. In addition, Nicolas Huss has been named chief executive officer and Richard Solomons will take on the role of non-executive chairman of the Board in addition to his position of chairman of Hotelbeds’ Advisory Committee.

Richard Wagner has been appointed to director of certification and compliance for Nomadix Inc. Wagner will be leading new product certification efforts, providing guidance to customers, and looking into technological standards. Previously, Wagner worked with Marriott for over 23 years.

PPDS – a digital signage and television provider – has named Scott Adams director of hospitality for North America and ‘international key account manager’ for global projects. Adams has over 25 years of experience, and his responsibilities in this position include forming new partnerships and developing hospitality strategies.

Mary Agnes Palumbo, Jean Fritsche, and Michael Butler have been named to the food service team for Mikasa Hospitality, part of Lifetime Brands, Inc.; Palumbo is vice president, national accounts, Fritsche is vice president of sales for the West Coast, and Butler is vice president of sales for the East Coast.