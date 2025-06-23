SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto announced a strategic leadership transition, as David Woolenberg has stepped down as chief executive officer. Woolenberg will remain with Duetto during a transitional period to ensure continuity and support the handover. The Board of Directors extends its sincere gratitude to David for his significant contributions to the company. Under Woolenberg’s leadership, Duetto scaled its business, broadened its geographic footprint, introduced new products and solutions, and expanded the range of clients it serves.

Effective immediately, Alex Zoghlin has been appointed chief executive officer. Zoghlin, a current Duetto board member and most recently the chief executive officer of ATPCO, brings expertise in scaling technology businesses across the travel and hospitality sectors. Zoghlin previously served as the global head of innovation and technology at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where he led the transformation of Hyatt’s digital and guest technology strategy. He was also the founder and chief technology officer of Orbitz. In addition to his tenure as CEO at ATPCO, Zoghlin has founded and scaled multiple successful technology companies.

“Serving as CEO of Duetto has been an incredible experience, and I am proud of the strong business we have built — one that is well-positioned for continued growth and innovation,” said Woolenberg. “After six years, it feels like the right time for change, and I cannot think of a better person to take Duetto forward than Alex. His experience, leadership, and deep understanding of our space make him the ideal choice to guide the company into its next chapter.”

“I am honored to serve as the next CEO of this exceptional company and work with our talented teams globally to deliver differentiated revenue management solutions to the hospitality industry,” said Zoghlin. “The hospitality industry is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, driven by shifting guest expectations, increased operational costs, and economic volatility. Hoteliers need more innovative, more robust, and more effective technology solutions to meet their needs. With a powerful product vision, deep customer relationships, and a renewed brand strategy, I’m confident in our ability to guide hoteliers through this evolution and unlock the next phase of growth for the company.”

This announcement follows the successful launch of Duetto’s Revenue & Profit Operating System—a solution designed to unify data, automation, and intelligence across all facets of hotel revenue and profit performance.