Davidson Hospitality Group Launches Global Sales Office

ATLANTA — Davidson Hospitality Group announced the launch of its Global Sales Office (GSO), developed with the purpose of creating value for owners and customers. From start to finish, sellers will be equipped with the right expertise to deliver tailored solutions to clients across segments and immediately impact group and transient bookings by generating unique lead opportunities.

Helmed by seasoned executives Vanessa Claspill, vice president of sales, Pivot, and Kathy Hood, senior vice president of sales and revenue management, Davidson Hotels, the GSO will launch in phases with the intent of growing organically over time. Services will extend to hotels operated by Davidson Hotels, Davidson Resorts, and Pivot, encompassing 61 hotels and resorts and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting and event space. Global sales directors are deployed by vertical segment rather than regional territories, ensuring sellers have robust product knowledge with depth and breadth to ensure conversion and customer satisfaction. Davidson’s scalable approach to creating the global sales apparatus gives owners maximum flexibility with the benefit of extended reach and expertise. The GSO has a curated team of seasoned hospitality professionals that will differentiate themselves by offering a customized and engaging approach to sales.

“We are excited to introduce what we believe is truly a game-changer in the management company landscape,” said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Operating Officer Pete Sams. “Championed by our tremendous sales leaders and their hand-picked team, I am confident that we will demonstrate our unmatched expertise and unwavering commitment to be the best-in-class global sales organization.”

Global sales directors will work collaboratively and harmoniously with all stakeholders, inclusive of brand partners and property team members. Recognizing that alignment is critical, global sales directors will remain focused on qualifying leads to generate incremental revenue and will serve as an extension of the property teams.

In addition, Davidson Hospitality Group recently rolled out a hybrid meetings initiative across all operating verticals, developed to provide hotels and resorts with tools to effectively promote and conduct meetings and special events in a socially responsible manner. With the goal of executing a connected, intentionally-designed event experience, the program enables participants to join audiences and presenters across multiple venues and locations. By optimizing technology—both traditional audiovisual and cloud solutions—properties can enhance its customer’s brand or association, engage their participants, and collect data that offers new insights into the event experience.

