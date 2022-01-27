This Week’s Comings and Goings

Sarah Derry has been appointed CEO of Accor Pacific, effective February 1, 2022. Derry will continue Accor’s growth trajectory, build its brands and loyalty network, and bring together talent in the region. She joined Accor in 2017 is currently senior vice president, talent and culture. Derry has nearly 30 years of hospitality experience, and before joining Accor, owned and operated her own business for more than a decade.

Todd Wynne-Parry joined Horwath HTL as managing director to run the outdoor advisory service practice in North America and establish the company’s newest office in Oregon. With more than 30 years of professional experience in consulting, acquisitions, development, and strategic planning, Wynne-Parry most recently served as CEO and Founder of Montare Hospitality Advisors, LLC.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts appointed Cheryl Williams as chief revenue officer to lead the brand’s commercial efforts and work with department leaders to drive revenue to its global portfolio of more than 700 hotels, resorts, and residences. Williams has more than 20 years of industry experience and previously served as regional vice president of sales and marketing in Hawaii for Highgate.

Advertisement

Virgin Hotels welcomed J. Gregor (Greg) Doman as chief development officer, where he will set and implement its global growth strategy, identify opportunities in key markets, structure transactions, and spearhead its entrance into the branded residential business. He previously served as senior vice president of development at Accor.

HP Hotels promoted Kevin Atkisson to regional director of operations. A member of the HP Hotels team since 2005, Atkisson will now be responsible for day-to-day operational execution of a portfolio of hotels that include the independent boutique segment—one that HP is expanding into—as well as some of HP’s select service and limited-service properties.

Martin Pinsker is the new vice president of acquisitions for Driftwood Capital. Pinsker will help shape and execute the firm’s long-term investment strategy through the selective acquisition of full-service, cash-flowing hotels in U.S. markets. He previously served nearly a decade as senior director of investments at American Hotel Income Properties.

Outrigger Hospitality Group appointed Shari Fujita to vice president of finance. She will oversee financing opportunities and maintain Outrigger’s banking relationships in Hawaii and with mainland U.S. and international lenders. Fujita has 23 years of experience with Outrigger, most recently as vice president of global accounting.

Dorchester Collection promoted Eugenio Pirri to chief culture and operations executive. Based in London, Pirri will assist CEO Christopher Cowdray in driving operational initiatives and impacting culture and business through engagement, strategic initiatives, and program management. He joined Dorchester Collection in 2011 and has more than 30 years of industry experience.

Signia by Hilton Atlanta, a 975-room hotel located at Georgia World Congress Center that is expected to open in late 2023, added Teri Agosta as general manager. Agosta has spent nearly the last 30 years with Hilton. Most recently, Agosta opened the 600-room Hilton Cleveland Downtown and its four food and beverage outlets in 2016.

Kimpton Marlowe Hotel appointed Tara Rothberg as hotel manager where she will oversee the front office, housekeeping, guest services, valet, property operations, and maintenance. Rothberg has years of boutique hotel and restaurant management experience, most recently serving as general manager of Holiday House Hotel in Palm Springs, California.

The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton, added Duncan Clements as general manager. He is responsible for driving overall operations and guest satisfaction. Clements brings over 30 years of hospitality, most recently as general manager at the Hillsboro Beach Resort in South Florida.

Hilton Aventura Miami named Royston Brady general manager. He brings 20 years of international industry experience to the recently unveiled luxury property. Most recently, Brady spent the last six years as general manager and project manager of Bonaventure Resort and Spa in Weston, Florida.

Hōkūala, a 450-acre resort community being developed by Timbers Resorts in Hawaii, added Carrie Bligh as its operations director. Bligh will oversee operations across the master-planned community. Bligh most recently served as director of operations – hospitality at Timbers Resorts’ corporate headquarters in Winter Park, Florida.

Fairmont Dallas welcomed Tanner Austin as conference services manager and Pawin (P.J.) Souksanith as executive meeting manager. Austin will be responsible for the management of all aspects of hotel events and will coordinate arrangements for client functions. Souksanith will sell and manage onsite program operations for small groups.

Brick Loomis is the new director of restaurants, bars, and events at Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs in California. Loomis will lead the operational strategy, development, and management of 4 Saints, Juniper Table, High Bar, and Window Bar. Bringing 20-plus years of F&B leadership experience, he most recently served as director of outlets at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica.

Holston House, a 191-room boutique hotel in downtown Nashville, appointed Shannon Williams as its new executive chef. The 16-year industry veteran will oversee the full-service restaurant (TENN), Bar TENN, rooftop tea service, and catering operations. Williams previously worked in country clubs across Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee.

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel, in Sedona, Ariz., appointed Lindsey Dale as executive chef at Forty1, its full-service signature restaurant. Dale plans to incorporate more sustainable and locally sourced and grown ingredients. She recently led culinary operations at Amara Resort and Spa in Uptown Sedona.