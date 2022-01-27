ALIS Announces Hotel, Company, and Executive Award Winners

LOS ANGELES—The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) honored the hotels, companies, and executives responsible for the influential hotel industry deals made in 2021 with the ALIS awards. Nominees for the awards are evaluated based on business performance in various industry sectors.

The winners were announced on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, during the main stage plenary session at ALIS, which ran from January 24-26, 2022, at the JW Marriott/Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, was named Development of the Year (Full Service) 2021 (includes branded and unbranded luxury and upper-upscale chain scales and casinos). Finalists in this category also included the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport in Boston, Massachusetts, and the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Advertisement

citizenM Los Angeles Downtown Hotel in Los Angeles, California, was named Development of the Year (Select/Limited Service) 2021 (includes branded and unbranded upscale, upper midscale, midscale, and economy chain scales). Finalists in this category also included the Element Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the Graduate Roosevelt Island in New York, New York.

Alila Ventana Big Sur in Big Sur, California, was named Single Asset Transaction of the Year (over $25M) 2021. Finalists in this category also included the Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton in New York, New York, and Mr. C Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California.

Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa in Stowe, Vermont, was named Single Transaction of the Year ($25M and under) 2021. Finalists in this category also included the Allegria Hotel & Spa in Long Beach, New York, and the Ocean Crest Resort in Moclips, Washington.

Apple Leisure Group acquired by Hyatt Hotels Corporation was named Merger & Acquisition of the Year 2021. Finalists in this category also included Extended Stay America acquired by Blackstone and Starwood Capital Group and 14 Real Estate Assets of Bankrupt Eagle Hospitality Trust acquired by Monarch and other winning bidders.

Michelle Russo, CEO and founder of hotelAVE, was named Jack A. Shaffer Financial Advisor of the Year 2021. Finalists in this category also included David C. Mongeau, chairman of Avington Financial Limited, and Daniel C. Peek, chief operating officer of Hodges Ward Elliott.

Produced by Northstar Travel Group in association with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and The BHN Group, the two-and-a-half-day ALIS event had seminars and panels hosted by experts and investors discussing trends and identifying new opportunities. The conference attracts the lodging industry’s executives, investors, lenders, developers, and professional advisory community.