This Week’s Comings and Goings

AHLA announced its 2021 officers, board of directors, and executive committee, including Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, as chair of the board; Justin Knight, CEO of Apple Hospitality REIT, as vice chair; and Leslie D. Hale, president and CEO of RLJ Lodging Trust, as secretary/treasurer. Greg Juceam, president and COO of G6 Hospitality LLC, continues as chair of the AHLA Foundation Board of Trustees.

The Board of Directors for Best Western Hotels & Resorts elected Ishwar Naran board chairman for 2021. Naran previously served as vice chairman of the board of directors. Naran currently owners three Best Western properties: the Best Western Wesley, the Best Western Plus Daytona Inn Seabreeze Oceanfront, and the Best Western Plus North East.

Duriya Farooqui, currently an independent director at Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., has been named an independent non-executive director of InterContinental Hotels Group. She is also joining the IHG board. Previously, Farooqui was president of supply chain innovation for Georgia-Pacific.

Advertisement

Aimbridge Hospitality named John Caparella as president of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evolution Hospitality. Caparella is responsible for managing all facets of the division, which includes a portfolio of lifestyle, luxury, and independent hotels. He most recently served as CEO of VSS Southern Theaters and as principal for Redmont Hospitality.

Dwayne Marshall is joining Chesapeake Hospitality as vice president of development and acquisitions. In this position, Marshall is continuing the company’s fast-paced growth. Before Chesapeake, Marshall was senior director, full-service hotel development for Marriott International.

Mike Fulkerson has been named chief marketing officer of the Canyon Ranch wellness brand. In this position, Fulkerson will be leading guest experience growth, brand development, and customer acquisition. Before Canyon Ranch, Fulkerson was the Asia Pacific vice president of marketing for Marriott International.

Jay Sheldon has been appointed to general manager for The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester Village, Vt., a Gemstone Collection property by Benchmark. Sheldon was previously general manager of the Omni Richmond Hotel and before that, hotel manager for the Omni Fort Worth Hotel.

The Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, a Relais & Chateaux property, has named Laura McIver general manager, and her position includes managing the resort’s daily operations and standards. McIver was previously general manager for Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.

Donte Johnson, general manager of Hotel Revival, has been named to the board of directors for Visit Baltimore, the city’s destination marketing organization. Johnson is joining the board of directors to assist in inspiring travelers to visit the city.

Opening in the first quarter of 2021, the Hilton Aventura Miami has named Kai Fisher general manager and Reynaldo Ramirez director of sales and marketing. Fisher and Ramirez are leading operations and sales, driving business to the property, and overseeing the food and beverage program.

Nicholas Kabesto is director of restaurants, bars, and events for Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs, and he will immediately focus on food menus for the property’s rooftop dining series. Kabesto has experience working for multiple resorts, most recently serving as director of food and beverage for the Hilton Anaheim.

Radisson Blu Anaheim has named its food and beverage team, including Daniel Rivera as director of food and beverage, Derek J. Downing as general manager of restaurants and bars, and Edgar Beas executive chef. The three new hires are for the property’s three restaurants and two bar outlets.

Javier Marquis has been named director of sales and marketing of the AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, a Hospitality Ventures Management Group property set to open in the first quarter of 2021. Marquis was director of sales for The Betsy Hotel and has worked for a variety of South Florida properties.

RMS North America, a property management system provider, has named Fred Dominioni chief revenue officer for the Americas. Dominioni’s responsibilities include cultivating relationships with clients and finding new business opportunities, as well as leading the North American sales, marketing, and customer teams.

Jill Erickson has been named chief executive officer of Qwick, a staffing platform for the food and beverage industry. During her 25-year career, Erickson has worked in operations, technology, and marketing. Before Qwick, Erickson was head of growth and customer experience for Uber Works, Inc.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING