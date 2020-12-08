Ishwar Naran Elected Board Chairman of Best Western Hotels & Resorts

PHOENIX — Best Western Hotels & Resorts today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Ishwar Naran as Board Chairman for 2021. Naran, who previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, brings more than three decades of hospitality experience and 17 years of Best Western ownership to his role as Chairman.

“I’m pleased to announce Ishwar Naran as Best Western’s new Chairman of the Board, as his extensive industry experience and honorable traits will be essential to leading our brand forward in 2021,” said David Kong, president and CEO, Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Our industry is facing its greatest crisis to-date and I believe Ishwar’s innovative and strategic thinking will deliver tremendous value as we navigate the year ahead. I look forward to working alongside Ishwar and his colleagues on the Board of Directors as we continue to grow the Best Western brand, deliver industry-leading customer care to our guests, and drive superior revenue to our hoteliers.”

Naran has developed, acquired, and managed more than 30 hotels throughout his career. Currently, Naran owns three Best Western-branded properties including the Best Western Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, Florida; the Best Western Plus Daytona Inn Seabreeze Oceanfront in Daytona Beach, Florida; and the Best Western Plus Columbia North East in Columbia, South Carolina. During his time as a Best Western owner, Naran has served on numerous advisory committees within the organization and was elected to the Board of Directors in 2016 to represent the interests of hotel owners in District IV, which includes Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico.

Naran is a lifetime member of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) and is also a member of the Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Ormond Beach Chamber of Commerce, and the Daytona Beach Shores Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Naran is a current member and former Board of Director for the Hotel-Motel Association and was a former president and founder of the Indian Association of Greater Daytona Beach.

“I’m truly honored to be elected as the Chairman of the Board for Best Western Hotels & Resorts,” said Naran. “As a long-time member and leader of Best Western, I’m proud to be a part of this incredible family of hoteliers, whose foundational caring spirit and commitment to providing superior customer care has united our brand and served as a beacon of hope during these unprecedented times. During this year of immense hardships, I am encouraged that the Best Western family has emerged stronger than ever. I am inspired by the strength and dedication of my fellow hoteliers, and I look forward to working with my fellow Board of Directors to help lead our family into a brighter future. I believe the best is yet to come for Best Western Hotels & Resorts.”

During the election, John Kelly was named Vice Chairman and Danny Lafayette was named Secretary-Treasurer. Recently, Steve Wahrlich was also appointed to the Board of Directors as Director for District II, representing the interests of Best Western hotel owners in seven western states, including Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota, and Canada’s western provinces. Together with his fellow Board members, Naran will play a crucial role in driving Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ recovery, growth, and future successes.

