WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today unveiled its 2021 Officers, Board of Directors, and Executive Committee, which includes top leaders representing all segments of the hospitality industry. The 2021 AHLA leadership team is the most diverse group of industry leaders in the association’s more than 100-year history.

AHLA recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace and has committed to advancing women and minorities in the industry, especially at the top levels. In the past two years, AHLA has increased the number of women and minorities represented on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee by 42 percent and 33 percent, respectively. This comes on the heels of AHLA’s ForWard initiative, which the association launched in 2018 as a forum of dialogue and leadership development for women across the hotel industry.

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, was named chair of the board; Justin Knight, CEO of Apple Hospitality REIT, was named vice chair; Leslie D. Hale, president and CEO of RLJ Lodging Trust, joins as secretary/treasurer; and Greg Juceam, president and COO of G6 Hospitality LLC, continues as chair of the AHLA Foundation Board of Trustees. Hoplamazian succeeds Jon Bortz, chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, who has served as chair for the past year and becomes immediate past chair.

“The appointment to Chair of the AHLA board is a great honor. Along with my fellow officers and the AHLA team, I am fully committed to helping protect and rebuild our industry so that hotel employees and owners can thrive in 2021 and beyond,” said Hoplamazian. “While COVID-19 remains a challenge for everyone in our business, I am confident in the industry’s long-term recovery as the human desire for connection will drive people to experience the joy and value of travel again. The hotel and lodging industry is an important sector and we have every opportunity to be a major contributor to the overall recovery of the U.S. economy.”

“After the most difficult year in our industry’s history, I’m incredibly proud for the depth of experience and diversity that our Officers bring to the table as we look ahead to 2021,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “We are grateful to our Officers, Executive Committee, and Board members who volunteer their time and energy to ensure that AHLA and our industry are successful. With a new Administration, a new and closely divided Congress, and new Governors and state legislatures, we have an incredible opportunity to make certain the hospitality industry helps lead the American economic recovery.”

The AHLA Board of Directors represents leaders from all sectors of the lodging industry, including brands, owners and real estate investment trusts (REITs), management companies, independent hotels, and state associations.

New members of the board appointed to two-year terms in 2021 include:

Jim Alderman, CEO of the Americas, Radisson Hotel Group

Jay Caiafa, COO of the Americas, InterContinental Hotels Group

Lisa Checchio, EVP and CMO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Danny Hughes, EVP and President, Americas, Hilton

Barbara Kilner, General Counsel, Accor

George Limbert, General Counsel, Red Roof Inn

John Russell, CEO, RLH Corporation

Jeff Wagoner, President and CEO, Outrigger Hospitality Group

Arash Azarbarzin, President, SH Hotels & Resorts

Ken Fearn, Founder and Managing Partner, Integrated Capital

Jamal Mashburn, President, Mashburn Enterprises

Ken Barrett, President and CEO, Hospitality Management, White Lodging

Thom Geshay, President, Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Walter Barela, CDO/Principal, Peak Hospitality (representing Latino Hotel Association)

Paul Sacco, President and CEO, Massachusetts Lodging Association

Alex Alt, SVP and General Manager, Oracle Hospitality

Harry Javer, Chairman, The Lodging Conference

Jagruti Panwala, President and CEO, Wealth Protection Strategies

Additionally, AHLA welcomed four new members to its Executive Committee, which serves as the association’s core governance body and guides its policy agenda.

New Representatives on the Executive Committee include:

Liam Brown, Group President, Marriott International

Kris Kielsa, EVP and GM, Ecolab, Inc.

Heather McCrory, CEO of North and Central America, Accor Hotels Group

Mit Shah, CEO, Noble Investment Group

AHLA’s success would not be possible without the support of its partner organizations. The AHLA Premier Partner Program offers industry suppliers and service providers high-value opportunities to engage directly with AHLA members at an executive level and increase brand visibility.

AHLA welcomed Oracle Hospitality as a new Premier Partner.

