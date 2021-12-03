Tech Innovations Can Propel Hotels Into the New Year

Innovations, partnerships, and new perspectives are fundamental to the hospitality industry. With consistent changes and updates from technology companies, hospitality venues are able to evolve to meet the changing needs of employees and guests. Here are nine tech announcements to know:

ALICE

ALICE, a hospitality operations and management software platform, announced the launch of its Front of House solution. ALICE Front of House was created in response to challenges over the past 18 months including staffing shortages, unpredictable occupancy, and the evolving demands of guests. ALICE Front of House joins solutions Housekeeping and Maintenance to connect all hotel departments with centralized staff communications and task management to create a seamless guest experience.

HotStats

HotStats, a monthly profit and loss data benchmark, and Fairmas, a cloud-based business intelligence financial tool, have announced a new integration via FairPlanner—Fairmas’ profit and loss planning, controlling, and reporting tool—allowing for the transition of data from hotels on the Fairmas platform to HotStats. The integration allows for mutual clients of the two to enter their monthly actual data once into FairPlanner, which automatically sends the profit and loss data to HotStats to process for benchmarking.

Juyo Analytics

Juyo Analytics and Atomize RMS have formed a partnership. Together, Juyo Analytics and Atomize can provide hotel teams with a full-suite solution from proactive, tactical price automation to reactive strategic data intelligence, giving users additional insights into uncovered revenue and profit opportunities. The product offering provides hoteliers with the ability to explore business performance from any angle through the interface combining key data from internal and external sources and enables hoteliers to make data-driven decisions.

Knowland

Knowland launched Knowland Academy, a new way for customers to learn its platform in a self-paced environment. Knowland Academy was developed to deliver training in small, consumable videos, articles, and notes, streamlining four weeks of user training down to three hours of self-paced learning.

Planview

Planview, a portfolio management and work management solutions provider, announced that Shiji, a technology company providing software solutions and services for enterprise companies in hospitality, has selected Planview Clarizen to standardize its project portfolio management practices. Planview Clarizen creates a single entry point for all projects with a consistent and transparent view of progress, allowing Shiji executives to have the data needed for confidence in effective decision-making.

Revinate

Revinate, an omnichannel director booking platform for the hospitality industry, has acquired Go Moment, an AI-driven messaging solutions provider. The combined company will be called Revinate. The company’s focus continues to be enabling hoteliers to synthesize and activate their guest data intelligence to convert direct bookings and commerce at any point during the guest journey.

Sabre Corporation

Sabre announced a long-term partnership with TUI Group that sees Sabre Hospitality Solutions as a distribution provider and business partner for the group’s own hotel brands worldwide, which include TUI Blue, Robinson, and TUI Magic Life. Over the course of the partnership, around 70 hotels of the TUI portfolio will be able to use Sabre’s platform solution, including SynXis Central Reservations and Channel Connect, to enable its new distribution strategy.

SendSquared

SendSquared, a data and marketing communications platform for the hospitality industry, announced it has parted with Resort Data Processing, a provider of property management software. The collaboration will integrate SendSquared with RDP’s property management software to provide resorts, hotels, and vacation rentals the tools to power all guest communications including email, text, and voice services.

UgoVirtual

UgoVirtual, a provider of virtual and hybrid engagement solutions designed to meet the needs of the global conference and event management industry, and 6Connex, the recognized global leader in virtual and hybrid event technology, announced the signing of an expanded strategic partnership. UgoVirtual leverages the technology platform as the core of its comprehensive virtual and hybrid solution set to deliver event environments and experiences that are designed to maximize attendance, engagement, and ROI.