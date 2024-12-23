GLOUCESTER, Virginia—BluWater Group, an Orlando-based private equity firm, announced today the expansion of its portfolio with the acquisition of the Inn at Warner Hall, a charming 11-room inn listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Founded in 1642, as part of an original land grant, the Inn sits on 38-acres along the Severn River and was previously owned by Troy and Theresa Stavens.

“I was amazed when I first visited the Inn at Warner Hall. The history of the property is an important part of American history, and the grounds and Inn are just incredible,” says Blake Plumley, CEO of BluWater Group. “At BluWater Group we specialize in unique investments that go beyond a transaction, by creating inspired journeys with purpose and sophistication. The Inn at Warner Hall is a perfect addition to our portfolio, and we are excited to be the new custodians of the history and the future of this storied destination.”

The property’s historical significance stems from its 1642 founding by Augustine Warner I, great-great-grandfather of George Washington. The 38-acre estate, situated along Virginia’s Severn River, features centuries-old oak trees and extensive waterfront. In addition to being listed by the National Register of Historic Places, the Inn at Warner Hall is also registered by the Virginia Historic Landmarks Commission and continues to be of major architectural and genealogical significance in American history.

“After 25 wonderful years, we’re confident BluWater Group will honor Warner Hall’s legacy,” says former owners Troy and Theresa Stavens. “We look forward to returning as guests and watching the property’s next chapter unfold.”

The Inn will close for a modest, two-month renovation on January 4th, with enhancements to the property’s restaurant to follow.