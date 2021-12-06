Timbers Company Announces New Brand Soleil Hotels & Resorts

WINTER PARK, Florida—For more than two decades, Timbers Resorts have extended from the mountains of Aspen to the vineyards of Tuscany. Intimate in scale, the collection of retreats has been complemented by hospitality and experiences. Timbers Company, the company behind Timbers Resorts, announces the launch of a new brand: Soleil Hotels & Resorts—a collection of hotels, resorts, and residences.

The world has changed, reset, and reconsidered where its priorities lie. The luxuries of old will always be revered, but simpler, more approachable comforts are what customers want. As multigenerational travelers look for togetherness, reconnecting, and exploring the sands, slopes, and sidewalks of incredible destinations, Soleil is an approachable brand with authentic experiences for families in beach, mountain, golf, and urban destinations across the United States.

“As the luxury market continues to expand and diversify, we saw a white space to take the Timbers formula for success and create a new brand with the aim of providing comfortable luxury for a broader market of discerning travelers,” said Greg Spencer, CEO of Timbers Company. “For your family, we proudly introduce Soleil Hotels & Resorts. Whether you’re on the ski slopes, the golf course, or by the beach, the light of Soleil will brighten your experience from the moment the sun rises on your stay until it finally sets.”

Advertisement

“As we shine the light of Soleil on the world, we’re setting the stage for families to come together,” said Lisa Hultquist, corporate director of marketing. “Soleil represents light and warmth. It’s a brand that embodies the sun in brightness and splendor. When you are on vacation, the sun makes the day and creates a fervor for seizing that day alongside friends and family—that is the theme of Soleil.”

Each Soleil property will highlight the character of its destination, from the architecture to the local cuisine, by creating experiences with intentional service, amenities, and activities. The collection will include a blend of both traditional hotels, resorts, and whole-ownership residences. The residences will be found in resort destinations.

The first to join the collection is Soleil Kauai—whole ownership residences located in Kauai, Hawaii.

For year-round living or a seasonal place, Soleil Kauai is laid-back and is Kauai’s newest accommodations. Located within the 450-acre Hōkūala with views of the Pacific Ocean and the Ha’upu mountain range, Soleil Kauai sets the benchmark for the brand. Each of the 72 condominium-style residences offers an opportunity to be immersed in the spirit of the area.

Soleil Kauai is the introduction of Soleil Hotels & Resorts to the U.S. market. The brand, launching first with a residence product, is timed to speak to the trend in luxury second home ownership. As consumers continue to embrace a work-from-anywhere mentality, Soleil Hotels & Resorts offers a modern approach to owning a second home and domestic vacation options for a new generation of travelers.