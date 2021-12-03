AMEX Meetings & Events Partners With Events Software Bizzabo

NEW YORK—American Express Meetings & Events, a division of American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), has partnered with event experience software company Bizzabo to expand its virtual meetings technology portfolio. Bizzabo’s Event Experience Operating System offers customers a range of solutions, including an email marketing platform, speaker portals, one-on-one networking, video production suite, integrated mobile applications, and on-site technology.

Gerardo Tejado, GBT’s senior vice president of marketing and general manager of meetings and events, said, “As the global business community emerges from the pandemic, there are new risks and complexities associated with meetings and events. Choosing a technology and service supplier that has been vetted and tested is more important than ever, especially given the explosive growth in meetings and events technology and services over the past 18 months.”

“Our Meetings Marketplace now includes a wider range of technology solutions and partners—helping our customers choose the right technology or service to enhance their meeting or event while saving time and minimizing risk. We are excited to partner with Bizzabo, a company focused on closing the engagement gap between in-person and virtual meetings,” added Tejado.

The partnership unlocks access to Bizzabo’s event platform, along with a transparent, event-level pricing model tailored for GBT and its customer base.