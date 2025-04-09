Duetto Announces Acquisition Of HotStats

San Francisco, California—Duetto, a provider of revenue management software for the hospitality industry, announced the acquisition of HotStats. The acquisition is part of Duetto’s goal to become the definitive revenue and profit operating system for the hotel industry, equipping hoteliers worldwide with a differentiated view of both their top-line revenue and operating performance across rooms, food & beverage, and ancillary services.

“We’re thrilled to welcome HotStats into the Duetto family,” said David Woolenberg, CEO of Duetto. “By augmenting our existing suite of solutions with HotStats’ industry-leading financial benchmarking data asset, we’re able to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive solution for driving revenue and profit optimization. Together, we will reimagine what’s possible for hotel revenue and profitability.”

HotStats’ core offering in hotel profitability benchmarking complements Duetto’s mission to unify every revenue stream under one platform. This new partnership will give hoteliers a clear, actionable view of their overall profits, driving data-backed decisions that increase efficiency and elevate the guest experience.

“Duetto’s commitment to reshaping revenue and profit optimization resonates strongly with our complementary focus on actionable financial insights,” said Michael Grove, CEO of HotStats. “We see enormous potential in joining forces, extending our impact to help hotels identify opportunities to improve efficiency, better meet customer demand, optimize profitability across every facet of their operations.”

“HotStats has long been a pioneer in profitability benchmarking, and it is only fitting that the next stage of its evolution will be with an equally visionary hospitality technology provider,” said Jonathan Langston, founder and retiring Chairman of HotStats.

This acquisition highlights Duetto’s dedication to strategic expansion under the ownership of GrowthCurve Capital, which acquired Duetto last year. The entire HotStats team will be joining Duetto as part of the transaction.

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe served as legal counsel to Duetto. Gately Plc served as legal counsel to HotStats. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.