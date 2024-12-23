CAPE CORAL, Florida—The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village announces the promotion of Sandra Keneven to senior sales executive. In this new role, Keneven will oversee sales initiatives for the waterfront resort. Keneven will be responsible for refining The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village’s profile, expanding business opportunities, identifying prospective partners, and securing contracts with partners. Keneven will officially assume her new role on Jan. 6, 2025.

“Sandra’s promotion to senior sales executive is a testament to her outstanding contributions to Westin Cape Coral,” said Barry Kadel, general manager of The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village. “Her dynamic leadership has been pivotal in elevating our resort, securing key business opportunities, and driving exceptional results. We are eager to see her continued success and know that she will be instrumental in shaping the future of our property.”

With almost two decades in the industry, Keneven has held various sales and operations positions within several hotel brands, predominantly with Marriott. In 2022, she joined The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village as a destination sales executive. From the start, her focus was set on building The Westin Cape Coral Resort’s brand recognition within the national network of meeting planners. Under Keneven’s leadership, the resort has already received several National Excellence Awards and secured numerous large multiyear business opportunities, including the largest client contract in the resort’s history, totaling over $1.1 million in revenue.

“I am truly honored to take on the role of senior sales executive,” said Keneven. “Over the past two years, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside an incredible team, and together, we’ve achieved remarkable success. I’m excited to continue building on this momentum, fostering new partnerships, and helping drive the resort’s continued growth and success in the years ahead.”

Born and raised in Lithuania, Keneven embarked on a transformative journey to the United States where she attended Lakeland Community College in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated with an Associate Degree in Hospitality Management. Additionally, Keneven and her family foster abused and neglected standard poodles through “Florida Poodle Rescue.”