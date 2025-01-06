WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons during the holiday week, according to CoStar’s latest data through Dec. 28, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance December 22-28, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023 Occupancy: 47.7 percent (down 4.9 percent) ADR: $160.96 (down 1.7 percent) RevPAR: $76.83 (down 6.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the only double-digit increases in occupancy (up 16.3 percent to 74.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 22.6 percent to $124.36).

Houston posted the highest ADR lift (up 5.6 percent to $97.82).

The steepest RevPAR declines were reported in Nashville (down 35.6 percent to $51.68) and Atlanta (down 21.7 percent to $40.05).