COLUMBUS, Ohio—Owner and developer Rockbridge announces the acquisition of three luxury lifestyle Hotel ZaZa properties in Texas. These distinctive hotels include the 159-room Hotel ZaZa Austin Downtown, the 166-room Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown, and 315-room Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District.

All three hotels reside in prime real estate locations within urban, high barrier-to-entry markets with strong demand drivers.

“The ZaZa team has done a great job, creating unique hotel experiences for over 25 years,” said Jimmy Merkel, Rockbridge CEO and Co-founder. “We are looking forward to bringing our vision and creativity to the ZaZa brand, building on what was started. Stay tuned as we execute our plan and create an exciting future for ZaZa.”

Hotel ZaZa Austin Downtown (400 Lavaca Street) is close to Austin’s Central Business District with its dense corporate presence and acclaimed dining, retail, and live music venues. The hotel has 159 rooms, 6,840 SF of meeting space, and the Group Therapy restaurant. Other amenities include a fitness center, spa, and a 7th floor rooftop pool with Cabana Bar.

Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown (2332 Leonard Street) is close to Dallas’ fashionable Uptown District, where more than $1 billion in development is underway or in the pipeline. The hotel has 166 rooms and 5,528 SF of meeting space and features upscale, award-winning restaurant, Dragonfly. Other amenities include a fitness center, spa and outdoor pool with full-service charm.

Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District (5701 Main Street) is close to the Museum District, Rice University, and Texas Medical Center, the world’s largest medical center. The hotel has 315 rooms, 15,400 SF of meeting space, and the Monarch Restaurant. Amenities include a fitness center, spa and outdoor pool.