HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Helped by spring break travel, U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through March 18, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 12-18, 2023 Percentage change from comparable weeks in 2022, 2019:

Occupancy: 67.6 percent (up 1.3 percent, down 2.5 percent)

ADR: $167.04 (up 8.9 percent, up 23.9 percent)

RevPAR: $112.89 (up 10.4 percent, up 20.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markes, Boston saw the highest year-over-year increase in occupancy (up 17.8 percent to 71.8 percent), while Houston saw the highest occupancy lift over 2019 (up 9.6 percent to 72.5 percent).

Las Vegas showed the most substantial ADR (up 77.9 percent to $306.79) and RevPAR growth (up 101.5 percent to $277.09) year over year. The market also reported the highest increases in the metrics when measuring against 2019: ADR (up 113.2 percent to $306.79) and RevPAR (up 116.9 percent to $277.09).

The steepest RevPAR declines from 2019 were seen in San Francisco (down 39.7 percent to $139.73) and Philadelphia (down 12.9 percent to $83.68). Year over year, Miami reported the largest RevPAR decrease (down 8.9 percent to $252.69).