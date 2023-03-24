Uniguest Updates Hotel TV Offering With SaaS Solution

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Uniguest announced enhancements to its Hotel TV guestroom entertainment offering with the launch of a new SaaS cloud solution. The release leverages technology from Otrum, which was acquired by Uniguest in 2022. The integration of Otrium technology into Uniguest Hotel TV makes creating and managing in-room entertainment on a cloud-based solution, which is accessed via a browser-based portal for hotels and brands to access, manage, and monitor guestroom entertainment services.

Uniguest’s new Hotel TV platform also provides:

Drag and drop content editor

Customization tools

Casting support for guest devices using apps

System on-chip support removes the requirement for additional set-top box hardware

Integration with other platforms, including property management systems

“We are pleased to bring Otrum’s powerful cloud-based guestroom entertainment solution to the U.S. market as part of the Uniguest platform. This solution solidifies our company’s aim to deliver cutting-edge, flexible, and easy-to-use technology. We see these enhancements as the first step in revolutionizing our Digital Engagement Platform, which is already well-established within many hotels and hospitality brands,” said Price Barnes, Uniguest’s vice president of product management. “As we drive towards our goal of connected content, deployed everywhere, creating engaged audiences this is a huge next step.”