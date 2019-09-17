STR: U.S. Hotel Results for Week Ending September 7

In comparison with the week of 2-8 September 2018, the industry recorded the following:

Occupancy: -1.1 percent to 61.0 percent

Average daily rate (ADR): -1.0 percent to US$121.37

Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -2.1 percent at US$73.97

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, experienced the highest rise in occupancy (+22.7 percent to 59.0 percent), which resulted in the largest increase in RevPAR (+24.2 percent to US$69.58).

San Francisco/San Mateo, California, posted the largest lift in ADR (+6.2 percent to US$229.90).

Atlanta, Georgia, historically an evacuation market for those fleeing hurricanes in Florida, saw the only other double-digit increases in occupancy (+16.6 percent to 68.5 percent) and RevPAR (+23.6 percent to US$71.78).

Reflective of the anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s landfall, Miami/Hialeah, Florida, reported the steepest decline in RevPAR (-27.0 percent to US$60.47), due primarily to the largest drop in occupancy (-20.8 percent to 47.6 percent). The market registered the second-largest decrease in ADR (-7.9 percent to US$127.12).

Orlando, Florida, experienced the only other double-digit decline in occupancy (-14.8 percent to 51.9 percent) and the third-largest decrease in RevPAR (-13.7 percent to US$51.13).

New York, New York, posted the largest drop in ADR (-8.3 percent to US$251.71).