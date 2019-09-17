Greenwood Hospitality to Manage Hyatt Place in Illinois

Champaign, Ill. – Greenwood Hospitality Group, a third-party hotel management company, announced that it has been awarded the management contract for the Hyatt Place Champaign/Urbana located in Champaign, Illinois.

The 145-room hotel is also just minutes from the University of Illinois campus and downtown city attractions, such as the Virginia Theater.

Featured amenities include:

● Complimentary Kitchen Skillet breakfast for Hyatt members

● Indoor pool and fitness center

● 3,200 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space and WiFi

● 24/7 Gallery Menu serving made-to-order entrees and appetizers around the clock and Coffee to Cocktails Bar

The Hyatt Place Champaign/Urbana is the second Illinois hotel in the Greenwood Hospitality portfolio as the company also manages the Hilton Chicago Oak Lawn in Oak Lawn.

